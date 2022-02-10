Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Anthony Martial turned down Blaugrana; club end pursuit of AC Milan star, and more - 10 February 2022

Barcelona will be quietly confident when they face Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday in La Liga. The Blaugrana are coming off a 4-2 win over holders Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial, who joined Sevilla on loan, has revealed that he turned down an offer to join the Blaugrana in January. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have ended their pursuit of an AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 10th February 2022:

Anthony Martial turned down Barcelona in January

Anthony Martial has revealed that he turned down Barcelona to move to Sevilla.

Anthony Martial has revealed that he turned down Barcelona before joining Sevilla this winter. The Manchester United forward joined the Palanganas on loan for the rest of the season. The Blaugrana were eager to bolster their attack in January, and attempted to take the Frenchman to the Camp Nou.

Martial has revealed that the Blaugrana even spoke with his agent to facilitate a move. The La Liga giants eventually went on to sign Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Adama Traore joined on loan.

Speaking to Diario de Sevilla, the 26-year-old also said that Juventus were interested in his services.

“Yes, it's true. Juventus tried to sign me. I talked to my agent, and told him that I preferred to go to Sevilla. It was the best option for me and my family. Barcelona spoke with my agent. But, as I said, I spoke to my agent and told him: ‘My priority is Sevilla.' And when I say something to someone, I don't change it, I keep my word,” said Martial.

“Both Sevilla and I have made an effort so that I could come. I have less salary, but I also know that paying my salary would be an effort for the club. 'So we've both made an effort. But I know that this effort will be good for both parties,” added Martial.

However, Martial did not enjoy the best of debuts. The Frenchman looked out of sorts, and was replaced with 14 minutes left in the game. Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui even pointed out that the 26-year-old needs to improve.

“Anthony has to give us much more. It was his first game, and adaptation is not easy; he has played little this year, and he has to get into dynamics and gain minutes and confidence,” said Lopetegui.

Despite his lacklustre debut, Martial, who scored just once in 11 outings for United this season, added:

"My dream is to play every game and make the fans happy. That's what I'm looking for here."

Blaugrana end Franck Kessie pursuit

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Franck Kessie.

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Franck Kessie, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The AC Milan midfielder's current contract expires at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has already informed the Rossoneri that he intends to leave the club. The Blaugrana were linked with a Bosman move for the Ivorian this summer.

However, the La Liga giants have decided to exit the race for his signature. New manager Xavi is pleased with the players at his disposal, and a new midfielder is not an urgent need at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have also baulked at Kessie's wage demands, and will not pursue him this summer.

AC Milan and Leeds United interested in Riqui Puig

AC Milan and Leeds United are interested in Riqui Puig.

AC Milan and Leeds United are interested in Riqui Puig, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 22-year-old has failed to impress new manager Xavi. Puig has registered just 355 minutes of first-team action in 12 appearances this season. Despite his struggles at the Camp Nou, the Spaniard is not short of suitors.

Leeds want to bolster their midfield this summer, so manager Marcelo Bielsa has his eyes on Piug. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are looking for a replacement for Franck Kessie, and want Puig to take the place of the Ivorian. Xavi is ready to let Piug leave the Camp Nou.

