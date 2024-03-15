Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich eyeing Ronald Araujo; Robert Lewandowski wants to stay, and more - March 15, 2024

Barcelona are third in La Liga after 28 games, eight points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid at the top of the pile. Xavi's men next face Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday, March 17, in the league.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are ready to reignite their interest in Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo this summer. Elsewhere, striker Robert Lewandowski has no plans to leave the Camp Nou at the end of this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 15, 2024:

Bayern Munich eyeing Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona remains uncertain.

Bayern Munich have retained their interest in Ronald Araujo, according to BILD. The Bavarians pushed to sign the Uruguayan defender in the winter but failed to get their man. However, they remain determined to bring Araujo to the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old remains a vital cog under Xavi at Barcalona, and it was reported that the Spanish manager closed the door on his exit in January. Araujo has appeared 30 times across competitions for the La Liga champions this season and is one of the leaders at the back. However, with Xavi set to leave in the summer, the Uruguayan's future remains up in the air.

The Bundesliga champions are hoping to make the most of the situation and have made Araujo their primary target this year. The Blaugrana are likely to listen to offers for the 25-year-old this summer to address their financial woes. It's believed that Bayern Munich could get a deal done for €100 million.

Robert Lewandowski wants to stay at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski remains a key figure at the Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski has insisted that he's going nowhere this summer. The Polish striker has endured a mixed season with Barcelona but he has regained form recently.

Lewandowski has appeared 38 times across competitions this campaign, scoring 19 goals and setting up seven. There has been speculation about his future ahead of the summer amid the club's financial crisis, with the player backed to leave, by various reports.

However, speaking to Tomasz Wlodarczyk, the 35-year-old rubbished those claims.

"It’s clear for me. I will stay at Barcelona for next season. For me, everything is clear, and I know where I will play next season.

"After all this time I know how Spanish journalism works: one day a journalist writes one thing, the next day something different. So I don’t follow that," said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski's contract with the La Liga giants runs till 2026.

Julian Nagelsmann opens up on his future

Julian Nagelsmann is yet to make a decision on his future.

Julian Nagelsmann has hinted that his future could be decided before the start of Euro 2024.

The German manager's contract with the national team expires after the tournament, and Barcelona are keen to station him as Xavi's replacement this summer. Xavi has decided to leave at the end of the season, so the Blaugrana are scouting the market for his replacement.

Nagelsmann is on their wishlist, along with former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, as per reports. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who's set to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, is apparently being eyed by the La Liga champions as well.

Speaking to the press as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Nagelsmann said that he remains fully focussed on the national team for now.

"I currently have a contract with the German Federation until after the European Championship. I do not have any other contract available. My main focus is on the competition and the national team," said Nagelsmann

He continued:

“I would recommend it to anyone whose contract is about to expire. There is a good chance I will sign before the Euros if I have an offer I am happy with.

"But, for now, I have nothing on the table. There is nothing concrete in terms of conversations. Everything is open, and I am focusing on the Euros."

Barcelona have also been linked with their former manager Luis Enrique, who is in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, but the Spaniard is unlikely to leave the Parsians this summer.