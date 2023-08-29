Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana agree Joao Cancelo deal; Liverpool eyeing Joao Felix, and more - August 29, 2023

Barcelona travel to the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday (September 3) to face Osasuna in La Liga. They have drawn one and won two of their three league games this season.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign full-back Joao Cancelo to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Liverpool have set their sights on Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, who wishes to play for Barca.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 29, 2023:

Barcelona agree Joao Cancelo deal

Joao Cancelo is set to arrive at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Manchester City to bring Joao Cancelo on loan for the season, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese is surplus to requirements at the Etihad and spent the second half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich. The Blaugrana also had their eyes on the player in January but failed to get a deal across the line.

The La Liga champions have retained their interest in Cancelo this summer and have been in talks for a while to bring him to the Camp Nou. Manager Xavi wanted a new face to take the place of Sergino Dest, with the American moving to PSV Eindhoven on loan. Cancelo was identified as an option, but Barcelona's rebuilding finances meant that talks took longer than usual to sort out.

Expand Tweet

However, the Blaugrana have finally managed to get their man. The 29-year-old is now set to travel to the Camp Nou soon for his medicals. and the deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The La Liga giants will have an option to permanently purchase the player at the end of the season.

Liverpool eyeing Joao Felix

Joao Felix has admirers at Anfield.

Barcelona face competition from Liverpool for the signature of Joao Felix, according to A Bola.

The Portuguese forward is surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid and could be allowed to leave this summer. Felix joined Chelsea on a six-month loan in January this year, but the London giants opted not to move for him.

However, Felix is not short of options, with the Blaugrana keen to add him to their roster. The player is also wanted in the Middle East, even as the La Liga giants' financial woes raises doubts about a potential move. Liverpool have now joined the fray and are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old.

The Reds are sweating on the future of attacker Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is subject to an intense pursuit from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, who're willing to offer him a monstrous salary.

Should Salah leave to move to the Middle East this summer, Liverpool would want Felix to take his place at Anfield. However, the Portuguese has his heart set on joining Barcelona instead.

Xavi eyeing reinforcement in attacking midfield

Xavi wants to add an attacking midfielder to his roster before the end of the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have made quite a few changes to their squad this summer. Xavi has overseen multiple departures and has also brought in quite a few new faces. However, he remains keen to inject a shot of creativity to his team.

The Blaugrana have failed in their pursuit of both Bernardo Silva and Giovani Lo Celso this summer. While Silva has signed a new deal with Manchester City, Lo Celso ooks set to stay with Tottenham Hotspur for now.

Xavi now wants someone who can add another dimension to his team but is also willing to turn to La Masia for solutions. The 20-year-old academy starlet Fermin Lopez has shown that he could be an option.