Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana considered Neymar reunion; club in 3-horse race for Arnau Martinez, and more - October 21, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their home game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (October 22) in La Liga. Xavi will be keen to pick up all three point as he aims to defend the league.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana considered bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are in a three-horse race for Girona right-back Arnau Martinez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 21, 2023:

Barcelona considered Neymar reunion

Neymar was linked with a return to Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona sporting manager Deco has admitted that the club briefly considered a reunion with Neymar this summer.

The Brazilian forward previously enjoyed a brilliant run at the Camp Nou, amassing 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games across competitions in four seasons. He left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 on a record £222 million transfer.

Deco told Lance that Barca had been in touch with the player's camp regarding a move, but it wasnt economically feasible.

"There were conversations with his manager. This was much more with the president, but the truth is that the situation was never presented in a real way and how it could be done.

"We have the issue of Financial Fair Play that conditions a lot, but Neymar’s situation was never concretely stated," said Deco.

He continued:

"The numbers, we know, Neymar had a very high salary. He had offers from clubs in Saudi. It was very difficult to get Neymar back in the current scenario.

"He is a fantastic player. Obviously, he would fit into Barcelona, but there was never a real possibility apart from the desire he had to return from Barcelona.”

Neymar eventually moved to the Middle East to join Al Hilal.

Blaugrana in three-horse race for Arnau Martinez

Barcelona are locked in a battle with Real Madrid and Manchester City, according to 90 Min.

The Spanish right-back has been in inspired form for Girona in recent seasons and was linked with both the Spanish giants this summer. While neither club opted to move for the 20-year-old, they remain attentive to his progress.

Martinez spent six seasons at La Masia, and the Blaugrana are already considering bringing him back. Los Blancos, meanwhile, are on the lookout for Dani Carvajal's replacement, and the 20-year-old Martinez could be an option.

However, City are threatening to pour cold water on their plans. Girona are part of the City Football Group, which gives the Premier League champions a huge advantage in Martinez's race.

Barcelona earn praise for Joao Felix revival

Joao Felix has been a hit at the Camp Nou.

Portuguese national team manager Roberto Martinez reckons Barcelona have added another dimension to Joao Felix's game.

The 23-year-old joined the Blaugrana from Atletico Madrid this summer on a season-long loan. Felix has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou, taking to Xavi's tactics like a fish to water.

The Portuguese forward has garnered three goals and as many assists in eight appearances across competitions. Speaking to the press, as cited by Sports Mole, Martinez pointed out that Felix feels important at the Camp Nou:

"Barcelona have given Felix another dimension. I've not seen many players who can play inside, but also on the wing, and have the capacity to take on players with a good understanding of his teammates. What I've seen is that Felix feels important at his club," said Martinez.

The Spanish champions could opt to permanently sign the 23-year-old next summer if he continues his blistering start.