Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana end Juan Foyth pursuit; club resume Joao Cancelo talks, and more - August 12, 2023

Barcelona face Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday (August 13) in their opening tie of the new La Liga season. The Blaugrana will be eager to begin their title defence a win as they look to win back-to-back titles.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants have ended their quest to sign Juan Foyth. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have resumed their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 12, 2023:

Barcelona end Juan Foyth pursuit

Juan Foyth is unlikely to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Juan Foyth, according to SPORT. The Argentinean full-back has been a target for the La Liga giants this summer.

Manager Xavi has a problem at the right-back position, with Sergino Dest failing to live up to expectations. The American is likely to be offloaded this summer, and the Blaugrana want Foyth to take his place.

The Argentinean is reportedly ready to move to the Camp Nou as well and has informed Villarreal of the same. Representative from Barcelona have been in touch with their counterparts from Villarreal to chalk out a deal.

However, the Yellow Submarine are not interested in listening to offers for the 25-year-old. A move will only be possible if the Blaugrana trigger Foyth’s €54 million release clause, which looks unlikely.

Blaugrana resume Joao Cancelo talks

Joao Cancelo has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have return to the table for Joao Cancelo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blaugrana’s hunt for a new right-back had initially taken them to the Etihad, with Cancelo surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola. However, Manchester City’s asking price for the player had forced the La Liga giants to pursue alternate targets.

That quest has not unfolded as planned, and now Barcelona have resumed talks with the Premier League champions for Cancelo. The Portuguese has four years left in his contract and is likely to cost a fortune.

The 29-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan to Bayern Munich and will be offloaded this summer for a fair price.

Xavi to make final decision in Neymar pursuit

Neymar (left) wants to return to his old hunting ground.

Xavi will decide whether Neymar makes a blockbuster return to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after growing tired of the constant criticism in Paris. The Ligue 1 champions are also reportedly willing to consider his departure, as the player is not considered indispensable by new boss Luis Enrique.

Neymar joined the Parisians in 2017 but has never really lived up to the expectations. He's now ready to go on a new adventure and wants to head back to the Camp Nou.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the financial aspect of the move could play a crucial role in the Blaugrana’s final decision.

“Neymar and his camp are 100% focused on getting him out of PSG, which is something the club wants also. Barcelona have not activated the Neymar operation yet.

"However, they are aware of the costs, details and also of the player’s dream to return to the club, but they have not activated the operation at this stage,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It all depends on Xavi (his decision is crucial) and also on, as ever with Barcelona, the financial factors. Clubs from Saudi Arabia and MLS have also approached Neymar and his agents, but there is no clarity on numbers or player’s preference yet.”

Neymar has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.