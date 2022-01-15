Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana end pursuit of Juventus star; club close to signing Ajax defender, and more - 14 January 2022

Barcelona are hoping to turn over a new leaf this year. The Blaugrana are currently sixth in the La Liga table, a point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth, after 20 games.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have ended their pursuit of an Atletico Madrid striker who is currently on loan with Juventus. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are close to securing the services of an Ajax defender.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 14th January 2022.

Barcelona end pursuit of Alvaro Morata

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Alvaro Morata.

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Alvaro Morata, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid striker, who is currently on loan with Juventus. However, the La Liga giants have decided not to pursue the Spaniard.

Morata has struggled since joining the Bianconeri on a two-year loan deal in 2020. Even though he has featured regularly for the Serie A giants, the Spaniard has blown hot and cold so far. His form has not discouraged his suitors, though, with Barcelona previously among the clubs interested in his services.

The Blaugrana have been stretched thin in the attacking department since the sudden retirement of Sergio Aguero, who had to retire due to heart arrhythmia. Xavi does have Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite in his roster, but neither player inspires much confidence. Barcelona have been linked with quite a few strikers as a result, with Morata featuring heavily on their wish list.

Barça rule out going for Álvaro Morata his winter. They don't want to pay 40M for the deal. The idea is not to make this high investment in a player who is not a 'Plan A' but to reserve the money for another operation that satisfies the coaches and the club

However, the La Liga giants have been forced to abandon their quest of the Spaniard because of the complications involved in the move. Juventus are not ready to let Morata leave without signing a replacement.

Even if the Bianconeri were to let go of Morata, Atletico Madrid want the details of the loan deal to remain the same. That means Barcelona would have to agree a €40 million option to buy. However, the Blaugrana only view the Spaniard as a plan B, and does not want to spend such an amount on Morata. As such, Xavi will have to turn to alternate targets.

Blaugrana close to signing Lisandro Martinez

Barcelona are locked in negotiations with Ajax for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez.

Barcelona are locked in negotiations with Ajax for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez, according to El Nacional.

The Blaugrana are eager to bolster their backline, and have identified the Argentinean as a plausible option. Talks have progressed well, and the player is quite close to arriving at the Camp Nou. The Eredivisie side currently value the 23-year-old at €30 million.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— Barça are interested in Lisandro Martinez. Last summer, they offered a loan deal with an option to buy, but Ajax refused. Xavi really likes his profile, and the player has a verbal agreement with the Dutch club to leave if an important offer arrives. @tuttosport via @sport Barça are interested in Lisandro Martinez. Last summer, they offered a loan deal with an option to buy, but Ajax refused. Xavi really likes his profile, and the player has a verbal agreement with the Dutch club to leave if an important offer arrives.— @tuttosport via @sport https://t.co/pgjmEsRSVL

Barcelona are looking for a long-term successor for Gerard Pique, who is in the twilight of his career. Eric Garcia’s indifferent form has forced the club to turn to Martinez.

PSG willing to let Layvin Kurzawa join Barcelona

PSG are ready to let Layvin Kurzawa join Barcelona.

PSG are ready to let Layvin Kurzawa join Barcelona, according to El Nacional. The Blaugrana are looking to add more competition to their left-back position amid the decline in form of Jordi Alba.

The La Liga giants do have Alejandro Balde in their roster. However, the Blaugrana have been left unimpressed by the Frenchman’s performances, and believe Kurzawa would provide more competition to the Spaniard.

The PSG star represents a short-term solution, but will be available for €5 million, which should suit Barcelona. However, Xavi is seemingly in no hurry to sign Kurzawa.

