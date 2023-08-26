Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana enter Romelu Lukaku race; Al-Nassr want Raphinha, and more - August 26, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Villarreal at the El Madrigal on Sunday (August 27). Xavi will be keen to build up momentum with another win as he aims to defend the league title.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have entered the race to sign wantaway Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, Al-Nassr are interested in Barca midfielder Raphinha. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 26, 2023:

Barcelona enter Romelu Lukaku race

Romelu Lukaku has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are contemplating a loan move for Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sports.

The Blaugrana are looking to add more firepower to their attack, with Xavi aiming to fight for the league and UEFA Champions League. However, the club's poor financial condition has stifled them in the transfer market, forcing them to pursue cut price deals.

Lukaku has emerged as an option. The Belgian is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, who are pushing to offload him before the end of the summer. Lukaku spent last season on loan with Inter Milan and was heavily linked with a permanent move to the Nerazzurri. However, the player's decision to establish contact with Juventus didn't go down well with Inter, who subsequently scrapped their plans.

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri have also failed to follow up their interest in Lukaku with a concrete bid. AS Roma have reportedly entered the building of late, followed by Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are hoping to bring the player on loan for the rest of the season, which could help them adhere to FFP regulations too.

Al-Nassr want Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted in the Middle East.

Al Nassr have set their sights on Raphinha, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Barcelona have already seen midfielder Franck Kessie move to Al Ahli this summer. There was also brief interest in Clement Lenglet from Al-Nassr, but the move failed to cross the line. However, the Saudi Arabian club are now planning to prise Raphinha away from the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian has grown in stature in recent months and is now an integral part of Xavi's setup.The La Liga giants have already seen Ousmane Dembele leave for Paris Saint-Germain and will be loathe to lose Raphinha too this summer. The 26-year-old has made the right flank his own recently, and his departure could leave a big void in the squad.

Al Nassr have already established contact to understand the possibilities of a deal. However, they're yet to submit an offer for Raphinha. Barcelona are unlikely to entertain any proposal for the Brazilian, given that there will be very little time to sign a replacement.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen extends stay at Camp Nou

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed a new deal at the Camp Nou.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has committed his future to Barcelona, the club have confirmed.

The German custodian has been an integral part of the club's recent success since arriving at the Camp Nou in 2014. He has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world with the Blaugrana.

The 31-year-old has now ended all speculation regarding his future by penning a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2028. Interestingly, his release clause has been set at a massive €500 million.

Ter Stegen has also agreed to defer part of his salary to help the La Liga giants deal with their financial woes.