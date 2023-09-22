Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Gift Orban; Joao Felix took pay cut for Camp Nou move, and more - September 22, 2023

Barcelona are preparing to host Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Saturday (September 23) in La Liga. Xavi's men are coming off a 5-0 demolition of Antwerp in midweek in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Gent striker Gift Orban. Elsewhere, pn-loan Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix took a pay cut to join the La Liga champions.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 22, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Gift Orban

Barcelona are interested in Gent striker Gift Orban, according to Fichajes. The Nigerian striker has been in fbulous form for the Belgian club this season, registering six goals in 10 games across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at the Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana on the lookout for a successor to Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is in the fag end of his career, so the La Liga champions want a new face to eventually take over from him.

Orban has been identified as a candidate for the job. The 21-year-old is highly rated at Genk, who're unlikely to let him go in January. As such, Barcelona might have to wait until next summer to lauch a move for the Nigerian.

However, the Blaugrana face competition for his services, with AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur also monitoring the player.

Joao Felix took pay cut for Camp Nou move

Joao Felix has started his Camp Nou tenure with a bang

Joao Felix has said that he took a pay cut to facilitate his move to the Camp Nou this summer.

The Portuguese forward left Atletico Madrid on deadline day to join Barcelona on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old had a forgettable six-month temporary stint with Chelsea last season but has hit the ground running at the Blaugrana.

Felix told Mundo Deportivo that he pushed to join Barcelona, as he was convinced that it was the right move for him:

"Yes, the truth is that I gave up a significant amount of money from my salary.

"But well, I needed a change. I needed to go somewhere where I could play my football, and, as I said, I always thought this would be the ideal place," said Felix.

He continued:

"Things are going well, and I had to make that effort to get back to the joy of playing.... I honestly didn't expect it.

"I thought, and I still think, that this is the ideal place for me but the truth is that things are going very, very well, and I didn't expect them to go so well. May they continue like this, and may it be like this until the end."

The Blaugrana are likely to try and sign him permanently if Felix continues his good form at the Camp Nou, having scored thrice in as many games across competitions.

Joao Cancelo focussed amid talks of permanent stay

Joao Cancelo has said that he wants to prove himself at the Camp Nou before indulging in talks of a permanent stay.

The Portuguese full-back joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester City on deadline day. He has taken to Xavi's tactics like a fish to water and has already become a mainstay in the starting XI. His efforts have sparked talks of a permanent stay at the Camp Nou.

Cancello admitted to Mundo Deportivo that he always wanted to play for the Blaugrana.

"I want to perform here first. It's not because of these two games, which the whole team did well, with two convincing victories. First to perform, to win titles with this club, to be an important player in the team, and then to talk about staying or not," said Cancelo.

He continued:

"It will depend on the club, on how well I perform. In the end, they measure you by your performance. If you don't perform, you don't stay. If you perform, they will want you.

"So I want to perform, work and enjoy this club. My family and all my friends know that I have wanted to play here for a long time. It is a club that has always excited me because my idols played here."

The La Liga champions have had their eyes on Cancelo for a while and also attempted to sign him in January before he joined Bayern Munich on loan.