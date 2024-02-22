Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Hansi Flick prefers Camp Nou job, and more - February 22, 2024

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday (February 21) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Robert Lewandowski gave the visitors a 60th-minute lead, but Victor Osimhen equalised for the hosts 15 minutes later.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Elsewhere, former Germany boss Hansi Flick prefers taking charge at the Camp Nou over a return to Bayern Munich.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 22, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Georgian forward exploded into the scene at Napoli last season, registering 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 outings across competitions. He hasn’t replicated that level this season, though, registering six goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions.

However, the 23-year-old’s stock remains high, and he has admirers at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana want to move for Kvaratskhelia should they decide against a permanent stay for Joao Felix.

The Portuguese is on loan from Atletico Madrid but has blown hot and cold this season. The reigning La Liga champions want Kvaratskhelia to take his place, but his €100 million price tag is likely to be a problem. The report also adds that he dreams of joining Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick prefers Camp Nou job, says Fabrizio Romano

Hansi Flick remains an option to replace Xavi.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick remains keen to take charge of Barcelona, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Blaugrana are looking for a new manager to take over when Xavi leaves at the end of the season. Flick is among the names under consideration at the Camp Nou.

The German enjoyed a stunning stint with the Bavarians before a disastrous reign with Germany. He's awaiting his next assignment and has been linked with a return to the Allianz Arena, with current boss Thomas Tuchel to leave at the end of the season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Bayern are not in talks with their former manager right now.

“We’re continuing to hear a lot of stories about managers being on the move, with Hansi Flick one of the big names being linked with both Bayern Munich and Barcelona at the moment, but what’s the reality of the situation?” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My understanding is that no contact has taken place with Bayern so far.

"The feeling is also that Flick would like to coach Barca and try an experience abroad for sure, but Barca will take some time before deciding on their new manager, as I mentioned in the recent weeks. Flick can only wait on this one, but for sure he’d love to become new Barcelona manager.”

Flick won the Bundesliga, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup, among others, during his one-and-a-half season stay at Bayern Munich.

Cesc Fabregas wanted Blaugrana to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has been outstanding at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said that he wanted the club to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

The two played together during their time at Monaco before the Frenchman left to join Real Madrid. Tchouameni has established himself as one of the finest in the world at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabregas told Relevo that the Blaugrana failed to move for the 24-year-old due to financial constraints.

“Tchouameni is a great player that I know well because we met at Monaco. He often asked me things about signing for a great club.

"So I called a person from Barca to recommend signing him. I confessed to them that he was great, but they told me that for financial reasons it was impossible because he cost a lot,” said Fabregas.

Tchouameni has been an able replacement for Casemiro for Los Blancos.