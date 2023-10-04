Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski not working on Joshua Kimmich move, and more - October 4, 2023

Barcelona travel to the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (October 4) to face Porto in the UEFA Champions League. Xavi will be keen to pick up a win to bolster his team's chances of reaching the knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane. Elsewhere, striker Robert Lewandowski is not trying to convince Xavi to sign Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 4, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Leroy Sane

Barcelona are interested in Leroy Sane, according to SPORT. The German forward has done a decent job since joining Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020.

Sane has registered 44 goals and 37 assists from 143 games across competition for the Bavarians. However, there’s a belief that he hasn’t reached his peak yet at the Allianz Arena.

The Blaugrana remain in the market for attacking reinforcements and have found their man in the German. The 27-year-old has been in sublime form this season, scoring six goals in 10 games across competitions. His contract expires in 2025, and there’s a belief that he doesn’t want to renew with the Bundesliga giants.

The situation could force Bayern to cash in on Sane next summer. Barca, though, might have to pay a premium for the German. They will also face stiff competition from archrivals Real Madrid for the player’s signature.

Robert Lewandowski not working on Joshua Kimmich move

Robert Lewandowski has denied talking to Xavi about signing Joshua Kimmich. The German midfielder’s future at Bayern Munich remains up in the air at the moment.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, who remains at the peak of his powers. His contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

Kimmich was a target for the Blaugrana this summer as a replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, who joined MLS side Inter Miami. While he would have been perfect for the role, the La Liga champions had to end the pursuit, as the move was deemed too costly.

Having played alongside the German at the Allianz Arena, it was believed that Lewandowski could help lure the player to the Camp Nou. However, speaking to Tobi Altschaffl, Lewandowski said that he only talked to Kimmich as a former teammate and friend.

“No (I did not speak to Xavi about Kimmich). I only spoke with Jo (Kimmich) himself about his situation at Bayern. There was a lot of unrest and uncertainty over there in the past months.

"That can have an effect on a team. But we only spoke as friends and former teammates – I did not try to lure him to Barcelona,” said Lewandowski.

Kimmich remains crucial to Bayern’s plans this season.

Joao Felix opens up on difference between Atletico Madrid and Blaugrana

Joao Felix (right) has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou.

Joao Felix has admitted that he has adapted better to the Blaugrana's style of play compared to Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese forward arrived at the Camp Nou this summer on a season-long loan and has settled in quite well. The 23-year-old has registered three goals and two assists in six appearances across competitions.

Speaking to the press, as cited by 90 Min, Felix added that sustaining his good start to life at Camp Nou will be the real challenge.

“As I have said several times, the difference between Barcelona and Atletico can be seen in everything, in the team, the club.

"We can see the way Barcelona play compared to Atletico. It is not bad, but I have adapted better to the way that Barcelona plays. Now I'm happy, and it's the most important thing," said Felix.

He continued:

"Barcelona is a big club. Everyone knows their way of playing. I've adapted very well, but the most difficult thing is to keep this level up."

The Blaugrana could consider signing Felix permanently if he retains his sparkling early-season form.