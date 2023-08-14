Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana identify Neymar alternative; club edging closer to Joao Cancelo, and more - August 14, 2023

Barcelona could only manage a goalless draw against Getafe at the Coliseum Alphonso Perez on Sunday (August 13) in La Liga. They next face Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Sunday (August 20) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have identified Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix as an alternative to Neymar. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are edging closer to securing the signature of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 14, 2023:

Barcelona identify Neymar alternative

Joao Felix has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have identified Joao Felix as a possible alternative to Neymar, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer that he intends to leave. The 31-year-old has failed to light up the Parc des Princes since arriving in 2017, so the Ligue 1 champions are open to his departure. It was reported that Neymar was keen to rejoin Barca this summer.

The La Liga giants were also warming up to a return for their former star. However, the Brazilian has now sealed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, leaving Barcelona in a limbo.

The Blaugrana have moved quickly and have zeroed in on Felix as a possible target to strengthen their attack. The Portuguese remains unsettled at Atletico Madrid and expressed a desire to play for the Blaugrana earlier this summer.

Blaugrana edging closer to Joao Cancelo

Barcelona are edging closer to securing a move for Joao Cancelo, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new right-back this summer and have set their sights on the Portuguese. Cancelo is surplus to requirements at Manchester City, and his agent Jorge Mendes is already working to take his client to the Camp Nou.

The Cityzens are ready to let the 29-year-old leave for a fair price, but the La Liga champions’ rebuilding financial condition has raised doubts over a move. Barcelona are now planning to secure a loan deal for Cancelo this summer, with an option to buy next summer.

Mendes has given his thumbs up to the proposal and has already assured the club that a move could be feasible this year.

Alex Valle set to leave on loan

Barcelona are working on working with Levante to secure a loan move for Alex Valle, according to journalist Albert Roge.

The Blaugrana’s productive youth system La Masia is revered around the world and has churned up talents regulrly. There has been no exception to the rule this year either, with multiple players pushing for first-team places.

The La Liga giants are already working to secure regular football for the youngsters, with Julian Araujo, Chadi Riad and Pablo Torre leaving on loan. Valle will now join the group out of the Camp Nou and is likely to join Levante.

The left-back will travel to the club soon to have his medicals ahead of the move. However, there will be no option to buy in the loan deal, as the Blaugrana reckon Valle could become a key figure at the Camp Nou in the future.