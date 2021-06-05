Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana legend reveals he turned down managerial offer from club, PSG attempting to hijack move for Dutch midfielder and more - 5th June 2021

Barcelona are looking forward to a crucial summer ahead, having fallen behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in La Liga in the 2020-21 season. With financial problems threatening to affect their spending in this summer’s transfer market, the La Liga giants are set to introduce further pay cuts to their salary structure.

Barcelona have already availed a loan of €500m from Goldman Sachs, as they attempt to reinforce the squad with crucial signings over the summer. The La Liga giants have secured the services of Sergio Aguero and more players are expected to arrive at the Camp Nou in the coming days.

On that note, let’s look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from 5th June 2021.

Barcelona legend reveals he turned down managerial offers from the club

Xavi

Barcelona legend Xavi has revealed he turned down offers to manage the club twice. The La Liga giants have decided to stick with Ronald Koeman for the upcoming season, but the Spaniard continues to be linked to his former club. Xavi is currently in charge of Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, the Spaniard revealed that even though he is a Blaugrana fan, the time was not right for him to take charge at Camp Nou.

“Fortunately or unfortunately I have said no to Barcelona twice, due to different circumstances, family, professional, contractual... And of course it was very difficult because I am a Barcelona fan, but it was not the [right] time” said Xavi

“Whatever comes will come, it will be evaluated and we will decide. [Offers] arrived years ago, but it was not the time. Barcelona came and it was not the time. There is no hurry” said Xavi

🗣️ Xavi Hernandez: “Of course it was very difficult because I am a Barcelona fan, but it was not the right time.” pic.twitter.com/LlNe9oGuV5 — infosfcb (@infosfcb) June 5, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain attempting to hijack move for Dutch midfielder

Georginio Wijnaldum

Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to hijack Barcelona’s move for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Ligue 1 giants are offering the former Liverpool man a huge salary package which could turn the tide in their favor. The Catalans were the favorites to land the Dutch midfielder, who is yet to decide his future.

PSG are trying to hijack Wijnaldum-Barcelona deal, as @moillorens @samuelmarsden revealed. ‘Enormous’ salary offered until 2024. 🇳🇱



Barça still hoping to sign Gini as they’ve a verbal agreement reached + medicals set to be scheduled.



Wijnaldum will decide within 24/48 hours ⏳ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

Barcelona already have a verbal agreement with Wijnaldum and medicals are set to be scheduled for the player. Both clubs are offering deals until 2024, but PSG’s proposed salary is significantly higher than what the Catalans are offering. The clubs are now waiting on the Dutchman’s answer.

Arrival of Brazilian right-back could force Barcelona star’s exit

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Barcelona’s decision to sign Emerson Royal could spell the end of Sergino Dest at the Camp Nou, according to Marca. Koeman’s continuation as the club's manager was expected to be a big boost for the American, however, the arrival of the Brazilian right-back has cast doubt over his future again. Dest will now have to compete with Emerson for a place in the starting eleven.

There is talk of his impending exit, but the player wants to stay at Camp Nou. Bayern Munich have been an admirer since the American’s time at Ajax and the Bavarians could come calling if Dest does decide to end his association with Barcelona.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee