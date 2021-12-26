Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana plotting January move for Chelsea star; Arsenal interested in star defender, and more - 25 December 2021

Barcelona ended the year seventh in La Liga after 18 games. The Blaugrana have won seven and lost four games in the league thus far.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are plotting a move for a Chelsea defender in January. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in a French defender who plays for the Blaugrana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 25th December 2021.

Barcelona plotting January move for Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are planning to move for Cesar Azpilicueta in January.

Barcelona are planning to move for Cesar Azpilicueta in January, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Chelsea man is in the final year of his current contract with the Blues. He could be available for free next summer, but the Blaugrana want the Spaniard this winter.

Azpilicueta is closing in on a decade at Stamford Bridge, having joined the Blues in 2012. He remains a key player for Chelsea, but the club is yet to tie him down to an extension. Barcelona have been linked with the 32-year-old for a while, but have stepped up their efforts to sign him now.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• Barça value his experience at the highest level and also that he can play as a centre-back and a right-back.

🇪🇸



🔄 (AZPILICUETA): César Azpilicueta, who is a free agent next summer, remains a target for Barcelona for the short term.

• Barça value his experience at the highest level and also that he can play as a centre-back and a right-back.

#FCB 🇪🇸

Via (🟡): @RogerTorello [md]

The Blaugrana are likely to let Sergino Dest leave the club in January, with the American failing to impress manager Xavi. Barcelona have brought in Dani Alves, but need more cover in the right-back position. Azpilicueta could be a stellar addition, while his versatility could also be immensely beneficial for the La Liga giants.

The Spaniard is equally adept at playing across the backline and on both wings. Barcelona are also willing to offload Samuel Umtiti next year, while there's no proper backup for Jordi Alba in the squad. As such, Azpilicueta's arrival could solve quite a few problems at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana were previously expected to sign Azpilicueta for free next summer. However, Barcelona are now ready to launch an offensive for him in January.

Arsenal interested in Clement Lenglet

Arsenal are interested in Barcelona's Clement Lenglet.

Arsenal are interested in Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, according to Fichajes. The Gunners are leaving no stone unturned to return to the Champions League next season.

Manager Mikel Arteta believes he needs another centre-back after investing in Ben White this summer. The London side, as such, have turned their eyes to Barcelona star Lenglet.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes

🚨[ @Luis_F_Rojo 🥇] | Clement Lenglet has no intention of leaving Barcelona in the winter market, as he still believes he can have a leading role in the team under Xavi. The Frenchman has a contract until 2026. #fcblive

Lenglet has dropped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou this season. Arsenal are hoping to sign him in January. However, the Frenchman has no desire to leave Barcelona this winter.

Cadiz agree deal to sign Luuk de Jong

Cadiz have agreed a deal with Barcelona and Sevilla to take De Jong on loan

Cadiz have agreed a deal with Barcelona and Sevilla to take Luuk de Jong on loan, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutchman joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan deal this summer. However, De Jong has failed to impress thus far, so manager Xavi doesn't want him at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have struck an agreement with Sevilla to end De Jong's loan deal in January. Cadiz have emerged as his next destination for the Dutchman, albeit on a six-month loan. However, the player is yet to agree to the proposal.

Edited by Bhargav