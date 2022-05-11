Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana prepare 5-man shortlist for centre-back position; Liverpool attacker willing to move to Camp Nou, and more - 11 May 2022

Barcelona registered a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Tuesday in La Liga. The result has put the Blaugrana on the cusp of a second-place finish behind champions Real Madrid. They lead third-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand, by seven points.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants have prepared a five-man shortlist for their centre-back position. Elsewhere, a Liverpool attacker is willing to move to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 11 May 2022:

Barcelona prepare five-man shortlist for centre-back position

Jules Kounde is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have prepared a five-man shortlist for their centre-back position, according to Barca Universal via Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana are likely to welcome Andreas Christensen to the Camp Nou on a Bosman move this summer. However, manager Xavi reportedly wants another world-class centre-back at his disposal ahead of the new season.

The Spaniard has overseen a revolution since taking charge of the Blaugrana at the tail end of last year. While Xavi looks set to take the Spanish giants to second place this season, he's not satisfied with the defensive options in his squad. He has drawn up a five-man shortlist to address the situation.

The first name on the list is Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who has been rock-solid this season. Kounde’s move to Chelsea broke down last summer, and the Blues are eager to win the race this year. Barcelona are also in the mix as they attempt to keep the Frenchman in Spain.

The Blaugrana also have their eyes on Pau Torres, who has gone from strength to strength with Villarreal recently. The Spanish giants are monitoring Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt as well. The last name on the list is Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

However, Xavi might find it difficult to complete moves for any of the aforementioned players, given the Blaugrana’s precarious financial condition. Salisu is the cheapest option among the five, but he could still cost at least €35 million.

Sadio Mane willing to move to Camp Nou

Sadio Mane dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Sadio Mane is willing to consider a move to the Camp Nou, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo. The Senegalese is one of the stars of the Liverpool team and is among manager Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted players. Barcelona are long-term admirers of the 30-year-old and want to unleash him in La Liga next season.

Mane dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or award and believes joining the Blaugrana will enhance his chances of winning the coveted award. His contract with the Reds is set to expire next summer, and there have been no reports of an extension yet. The Merseyside club will be desperate to tie him down to a new deal. However, if things don’t work out, a move to Spain could be on the cards for Mane.

Ousmane Dembele's contract talks on hold due to agent's demands

Ousmane Dembele’s current contract expires this summer.

Barcelona are struggling to extend Ousmane Dembele’s contract due to the demands of his agent Moussa Sissoko, according to Barca Universal via Manu Carreno.

The La Liga giants want to tie the Frenchman down to a new deal with reduced pay in the first season. Dembele is in the final two months of his current deal but wants to continue his association with the Blaugrana.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @manucarreno 🥇] | Next week there will be another meeting between Barça and Dembele’s agent. The club’s intention is that the first season will be with less pay. Barça want him to make more money based on the number of games and goals. #fcblive 🚨🚨[ @manucarreno🥇] | Next week there will be another meeting between Barça and Dembele’s agent. The club’s intention is that the first season will be with less pay. Barça want him to make more money based on the number of games and goals. #fcblive

The 24-year-old is represented by two agents, namely Sissoko and Marko Litchsteiner. While Litchsteiner is willing to consider the terms offered by the Blaugrana, Sissoko wants a renewal bonus.

The Spanish side are unwilling to meet his demands, and that has caused contract talks to hit a standstill. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain interested in Dembele and could take advantage if things don’t change soon.

