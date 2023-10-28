Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana in race for Fabian Ruiz; club eyeing Viktor Tsygankov, and more - October 28, 2023

Barcelona lock horns with their arch-nemesis Real Madrid at home on Saturday (October 28) in La Liga. Manager Xavi will be eager to pick up a win to continue his team's unbeaten start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz next summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are interested in Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 28, 2023:

Barcelona in race for Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz is wanted at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are in the race to sign Fabian Ruiz, according to Tutto Juve. The Spanish midfielder is a peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain and remains linked with an exit in January. This season, the 27-year-old has one goal and an assist in nine games across competitions for the Parisians.

However, new boss Luis Enrique has mostly utilised the Spaniard from the bench, leaving him frustrated. Juventus are attentive to the situation and want to bring him back to Serie A.

However, the Bianconeri face competition from the Blaugrana as well as Atletico Madrid for Ruiz. Barcelona have had their eyes on the 27-year-old for a while and could have the chance to secure his services at the turn of the year.

Xavi has an impressive arsenal of midfielders at his disposal but remains open to further reinforcements. Ilkay Gundogan has been a huge hit at the Camp Nou but is in the twilight of his career. Hence, Ruiz could be an option to eventually succeed the German.

Catalans eyeing Viktor Tsygankov

Barcelona are interested in Viktor Tsygankov, according to Fichajes. The Ukrainian winger has hit the ground running since arriving at Estadi Montilivi this summer.

He has one goal and one assist in nine appearances for Girona, while his overall performances have caught the eye. The Blaugrana are convinced that he could be a solid addition to Xavi's squad.

The La Liga giants are on the hunt for a new winger following the uncertainties surrounding Ferran Torres' future. While Nico Williams is the preferred target, he looks close to signing a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona, as such, have turned their attention to Tsygankov. A move could materialise next summer.

Xavi opens up on El Clasico

Xavi believes there are no favourites going into El Clasico. Barcelona will look to continue their unbeaten run this season by getting the better of Real Madrid at home.

They're coming off a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek in the UEFA Champions League. Speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Universal, Xavi opened up on the essence of El Clasico.

"For us, it means a lot, it’s the game that everyone wants to play, we arrive well, it would mean a boost in morale and confidence and we would overtake a direct rival.

"It’s an important game, a very important game, with a tremendous commitment. Everyone wants to play and wants to prove themselves. The obligation is the same for both clubs. It’s 50-50. There is hardly ever a favourite. You can’t predict anything," said Xavi.

He continued:

"In my experience, the Clasico is unpredictable. It’s one of the biggest rivalries for sure, in Argentina they’ll tell you River-Boca, in Seville Betis-Sevilla, the Basque derby … the biggest match at club level for sure.

"Everyone will be watching. It’s the ideal stage for great things. These are the games we always dreamed of when we were kids. Let’s be brave and go for it.”

In 254 previous El Clasicos, Barcelona have won 100 and Real Madrid 102.