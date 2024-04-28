Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Bernardo Silva blow; club make decision on Portuguese duo, and more - April 28, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their game with Valencia on Monday, April 29, in La Liga. Xavi's team are third in La Liga after 32 games but will climb back to second with a win.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have come to a decision regarding the future of two Portuguese stars.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 28, 2024:

Barcelona suffer Bernardo Silva blow

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Bernardo Silva this summer.

According to MARCA, the Blaugrana have to offload a star player to sign the Manchester City man. Silva has long been on the radar at the Camp Nou, and a move has been touted as a possibility this summer. The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and set up six in 43 outings across competitions this season.

While he remains a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's setup, it's believed that the player could be on the move this summer. Silva's reported €58 million release clause will be activated at the end of the season, so the reigning Spanish giants have reportedly made him a priority target. However, it now appears that the club's economic situation could hurt their plans.

Barcelona will have to create room in their wage bill to accommodate the Portuguese. The club will also have to raise funds to finance the move. The report adds that it will only be possible if they are willing to sacrifice one of Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo or Raphinha.

Blues make decision on Portuguese duo

Joao Felix's future remains uncertain.

Barcelona have decided not to seek permanent deals for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, according to SPORT.

Both players arrived at the Camp Nou on loan last summer but have enjoyed a mixed season. Cancelo joined from Manchester City, while Felix arrived from Atletico Madrid, and it was previously believed that the Blaugrana would keep them permanently at the club.

However, it now appears that the club have altered their stance. With the season likely to end trophyless, the reigning Spanish champions want to be cautious with their finances.

A permanent move for Felix is likely to be a very costly affair, while Cancelo is not going to come cheap either. As such, Barca will only consider moves for the Portuguese duo if they are economically feasible.

Guido Rodriguez remains coy about his future

Guido Rodriguez is wanted at Camp Nou

Guido Rodriguez has refused to confirm his next move amid interest from Barcelona.

The Argentinean midfielder's contract with Real Betis expires at the end of the season, and he's expected to leave as a free agent. Recent reports have suggested that Rodriguez has agreed to join the Blaugrana on a Bosman move.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner said that he will decide his future at the end of the season.

"I feel at home at Betis. I feel very comfortable here. I’m very happy, I’ve been here for four and a half years and the truth is that I’m happy, very happy and enjoying these last remaining games of the season,” said Rodriguez.

He continued:

“You have to make decisions in life and well, we’ll see what happens at the end of the season. The truth is that as of today, neither I nor the club have any certainty about what might happen.”

Rodriguez also added that his decision will depend on multiple factors and refused to rule out a move.

“There is not a single option on which my decision depends. It depends on many things. I’ve already said it. It’s a recurring theme and I don’t want to create any false expectations or say anything for people," said Rodriguez.

He concluded:

“What I am saying is that I am very fond of this club, the people, even the president, that we are in contact when he is at the club and we get on well. In the end, the decision depends on many things.”

Rodriguez has appeared 25 times across competitions for Betis this season, registering two goals and one assist.