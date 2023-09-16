Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Nico William blow; club trailing Chelsea in Gabriel Moscardo race, and more - September 16, 2023

Barcelona are preparing to host Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday (September 16) in La Liga. Xavi's team are in fine form, having won three of their four games this season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrna have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Athletic Bilbao striker Nico Williams in 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are lagging behind Chelsea in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 16, 2023:

Barcelona suffer Nico William blow

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Nico Williams in 2024. Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has said that he's hoping to keep the player at the San Mames for a long time.

The Blaugrna were hoping to lap up the forward on a Bosman move next summer. Williams' contract with Bilbao expires in less than 12 months, but he hasnt signed a new deal yet.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Valverde said that the huge interest in the 21-year-old is normal.

"It is true that this happens when there are players who stand out, especially when they are young players because they are valued a lot for the potential they may have in the future, more than for what they are doing," said Valverde.

He continued:

"We all know that in many cases it is something fictitious. A ball is set up around one player, then another. ... It calms down as time goes by, and we hope that Nico will be here with us for a long time."

Apart from the La Liga giants, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been linked with the Spanish forward. The Reds are eyeing him as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Blaugrana trailing Chelsea in Gabriel Moscardo race

Barcelona are behind Chelsea in the race to sign Gabriel Moscardo, according to journalist Jorge Nicola.

Recent reports had hinted that the Blaugrana had taken the lead in the pursuit of the player after Corinthians rejected two offers from the Blues. Moscardo is highly rated in the European circuit and is wanted by multiple clubs in the continent.

The La Liga giants are also on the list, but Nicola has insisted that they're yet to submit a concrete offer for the 17-year-old. Barcelona's interest is mostly driven by speculation.

Chelsea remain the favourites for the Brazilian midfielder, despite seeing opening bids of €20 million and €23 million rejected by Corinthians.

Xavi confirms he's set to stay at Camp Nou

Xavi has confirmed that he has agreed a new deal with Barcelona. The Spanish manager's contract with the club was set to expire in less than two months, but recent reports hinted that a renewal was close.

Xavi has done well since taking charge of the club in 2021, helping them win the La Liga title last season. Speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Xavi added that an official confirmation is forthcoming:

"I have spoken about it with Deco, the president, Mateu, the Board ... for me performance is important. If there are no objectives, a long contract is not worth it.

"This is about performance and achieving success based on titles. The Barca coach has pressure, but I will never be a problem. I will take a step aside. But I am very excited. My renewal will be announced shortly, in a few days," said Xavi.

The Spanish manager also insisted that he isn't thinking too much about his nomination for FIFA's The Best Awards.

"I laugh, the chestnuts you've given me, and I'm in The Best. Tremendous. It seems like a joke. It's the team's job, I don't give it much importance. I no longer gave it much importance as a player.

"It's about prioritising collective successes. There is a president, a sports area. ... The protagonists are the footballers. I don't give it too much importance. It makes me laugh sometimes," said Xavi.

Xavi will have his eyes on the UEFA Champions League this season.