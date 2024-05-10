Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Xavi Simons blow; club learn Nico Williams price, and more - May 10, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming home game against Real Sociedad on Monday, May 13, in La Liga. Xavi's team have lost the league title to Real Madrid and are fighting to finish second.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a setback in their efforts to bring PSG attacker Xavi Simons back to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have to pay a premium fee to get their hands on Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on May 10, 2024:

Barcelona suffer Xavi Simons blow

Xavi Simons

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Xavi Simons this summer. According to Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson, Paris Saint-Germain are unlikely to let the Dutchman leave this year.

Simons has been a revelation on loan to RB Leipzig this season, registering nine goals and 15 assists in 42 games across competitions. The Blaugrana are pleased with his efforts and want to add him to their roster before the upcoming campaign.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Parisians would only let him leave for a blockbuster fee.

“A lot has been written about Xavi Simons’ future recently after his fine form on loan at RB Leipzig, and my latest understanding of the situation is that, assuming that Kylian Mbappe is leaving PSG, Simons will probably be under consideration for a place in Luis Enrique’s team for next season.

"I think PSG will be very keen to get him involved in Enrique’s first-team squad next season,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“It will be interesting to see if that’s what Enrique wants, but based on what he’s said publicly, he seems very keen on Simons’ profile.

"There’s been talk of potential offers from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, but I think it would have to depend on the offer, because I don’t really see PSG doing business unless there’s an offer that’s deemed too good to turn down.

Simons rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou, spending nine years at the club before leaving for the Parc des Princes in 2019.

Blaugrana learn Nico Williams price

Nico Williams

Barcelona will have to trigger Nico Williams' €60 million release clause to secure his services this summer, according to Munro Deportivo. The Blaugrana are looking for a new left winger this year, and Xavi has identified Williams as his preferred target.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a fine campaign with Athletic Bilbao, registering seven goals and 16 assists in 34 games across competitions. The La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts and want him at the Camp Nou next season.

It was previously believed the player has a €50 million release clause in his deal, but it now appears that the actual amount is much higher.

Barcelona set to decide Mikayil Faye future in the summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona will make a decision on Mikayil Faye's future at the end of the season, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old defender is highly rated at the Camp Nou and has been outstanding for the youth team. His efforts have generated widespread interest in his services ahead of the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano named Arsenal and Manchester United as his suitors but added that there have been no concrete approaches yet for the Senegalese.

“There are several clubs interested in young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, and it’s a player they will have to make a decision on this summer.

"It’s too early to mention specific clubs pursuing him – there are ten or more clubs in the media recently, such as Arsenal and Manchester United, but I can guarantee it’s not something concrete or advanced yet,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, I expect there to be movement soon. Barcelona have a decision to make on this one – if they want to play and trust Faye, or take the opportunity to make profit from his sale.”

Faye is yet to make his first-team debut for the Blaugrana, thanks to Pau Cubarsi's emergence.