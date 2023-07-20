Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana unlikely to sign Joao Felix; Juventus offer Federico Chiesa for Franck Kessie, and more - July 20, 2023

Barcelona are working to improve their squad after an impressive season under Xavi. The Spanish manager won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are unlikely to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix this summer. Elsewhere, Juventus are ready to include midfielder Federico Chiesa in an offer for midfielder Franck Kessie.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on July 20, 2023:

Barcelona unlikely to sign Joao Felix

Joao Felix’s future remains up in the air.

Barcelona are unlikely to sign Joao Felix this summer because of financial reasons, according to journalist Gerrard Romero.

The Portuguese forward is expected to leave Atletico Madrid this summer and recently admitted a desire to move to the Camp Nou. The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan to Chelsea but failed to cut a chord in a struggling team.

The Blues have shown no inclination to sign Felix permanently this summer, but Los Rojiblancos are actively looking to move him on. The Blaugrana have emerged as a possible destination, but the club are well stocked in the attacking department. However, it now appears that their rebuilding finances could cost them in the race to sign the Portuguese.

Atletico have contacted La Liga to enquire about the possibility of Barcelona financing such a transfer. They have been informed that the move is not possible in the current circumstances, as the Blaugrana do not have the funds to match their asking price. Moreover, Xavi doesn’t consider Felix a priority target this summer and is instead focussed on other names.

However, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is fascinated by the Portuguese and wants to bring him to the Camp Nou. Los Rojiblancos are also willing to sanction a loan deal with a buy option, to facilitate the player's exit from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona also remain optimistic about funding the move in August by raising funds through player sales.

Juventus offer Federico Chiesa for Franck Kessie

Federico Chiesa could be on the move this summer.

Juventus are willing to offer Federico Chiesa to convince Barcelona to part ways with Franck Kessie, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are looking to raise funds by offloading the deadwood at the club, and Kessie is surplus to requirements under Xavi. The Ivorian’s career has been on a downward slide since arriving at the Camp Nou from AC Milan last summer.

The 26-year-old might further struggle for game time at the La Liga giants following the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan from treble winners Manchester City this summer. The Bianconeri are offering Kessie a return to Serie A, where he was one of the best players a couple of years ago.

The Italian giants would prefer a loan deal with an option to buy, but Barcelona are insisting on a permanent transfer. That has forced talks to stall, but Juventus are now willing to use Federico Chiesa sweeten the deal.

The Blaugrana might not have an urgent need of attacking reinforcements but could be tempted to consider Chiesa. The Italian struggled with injuries last season, but his stock remains high.

His versatility could also make him an asset under Xavi. The two clubs are set to meet later this week to chalk out a move.

Blaugrana sign Oriol Romeu

Oriol Romeu arrived at the Camp Nou this week.

Barcelona have announced the arrival of Oriol Romeu from Girona. The Spanish midfielder becomes the club’s third signing this summer as he makes a surprise return to his alma mater.

The 31-year-old rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou before leaving to join Chelsea in 2011. His career has come full circle this month, as he heads back to his old hunting ground after playing at multiple clubs across Europe.

Romeu was an indispensable figure in the middle of the park for Girona last season, racking up 3042 minutes of first-team action. His arrival could help the club deal with the departure of the legendary Sergio Busquets this summer.

The 31-year-old has penned a three-year contract that will keep him with the Blaugrana till 2026.