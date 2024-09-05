Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Bayern Munich ace, club suffer Luis Diaz blow, and more - September 5, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Girona on September 15. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on blistering form, having won all their games this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Bayern Munich midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Luis Diaz.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from September 5, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala

Barcelona have set their sights on Jamal Musiala, according to Fichajes.net. The German prodigy is among the finest players in the world and a key figure at Bayern Munich.

Still only 21, Musiala has already appeared 166 times for the Bavarians to date. Interestingly, his contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2026, which means that there could be an opportunity for a cut-price move next summer.

The Catalans are attentive to the situation and want him at the club next year. Hansi Flick has enjoyed a blistering start to his tenure at Camp Nou, but wants further additions to sustain the rise. Musiala could take his team to a whole new level.

Catalans suffer Luis Diaz blow

Luis Diaz has admirers at Camp Nou

Liverpool are planning to initiate contract renewal talks with Luis Diaz, according to This Is Anfield. The Colombian forward was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but ended up staying at Anfield.

The player's father has previously revealed that the 27-year-old dreams of playing for the La Liga giants. The Catalans were apparently interested in the player as well, but a move wasn't possible this year due to their financial constraints.

However, with the club working to get back to La Liga's 1:1 rule, they could return for Diaz in the future. The player has scored three goals and set up one more from three games this season, further justifying Barcelona's interest in his signature.

However, new manager Arne Slot holds the 27-year-old in high regard and has no plans to let him go. While Diaz is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2027, he reportedly has a basic salary of just £55,000 per week.

His actual wages might be higher with performance-based incentives, but it is apparently still less than the average earners at the club. Liverpool now want to hand him an improved contract that reflects his efforts.

Dani Olmo opens up on joining Barcelona

Dani Olmo arrived at Camp Nou this summer

Dani Olmo has revealed that he always wanted to return to Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder joined the Catalans from RB Leipzig this summer and has hit the ground running under Hansi Flick.

Olmo rose through the ranks at Camp Nou but left before earning his first team bow. He went on to make a name for himself, especially with Leipzig, and was a wanted man this summer.

Speaking to RAC1, the 26-year-old said that rejoining the La Liga giants was the best option available to him.

“I was clear that I wanted to come to Barca. I knew it was the best option and I didn’t think much about it. Those who haven’t seen me, will now have the opportunity to do so. With Barca we have clear objectives. Whoever comes to this club has to have a winning mentality,” said Olmo.

Olmo added that Hansi Flick played a key role in his return to his alma mater.

“He has played a key role. The position where he sees me and where I’ve been playing at Leipzig and with Spain, the connection with players like Pedri or Lamine…,” said the 26-year-old attacking midfielder.

He continued:

“Everything makes it much easier and that’s why my adaptation has been so quick. He is very clear about what he asks of me."

Olmo has appeared twice for Barcelona so far, scoring two goals.

