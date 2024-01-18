Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Kalvin Phillips, Sergino dest unsure of Camp Nou future, and more - January 18, 2024

Barcelona will travel to the Campo de Futbol Reina Sofia on Thursday (January 18) to face Unionistas in the Round of 16 of Copa del Rey. Xavi will been keen to pick up a win to improve the mood at Camp Nou following last weekend’s Spanish Supercup defeat to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips. Elsewhere, Sergino Dest has opened up on his future at Camp Nou.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 18, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Kalvin Phillips, according to AS. The English midfielder has failed to live up to expectations at Manchester City and will be offloaded this month. Phillips arrived at the Emirates from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 as a rising star in English football, and was expected to improve under Pep Guardiola. However, he has endured an underwhelming time with the league champions so far.

The 28-year-old is now a forgotten man under Guardiola, appearing just ten times across competitions this season. City are ready to let him go and are open to temporary exits as well. The Catalans are attentive to the situation and want to take the player on loan to Camp Nou before the end of January. The La Liga giants are in the market for a new midfielder this month, with Xavi particular eager to strengthen his pivot position.

Barcelona’s financial situation has forced them to consider temporary moves only, and Phillips has emerged as an option. Despite his struggles at the Etihad, the Englishman remains a stellar option for the job. The Catalans sporting director Deco is particularly impressed by the 28-year-old and believes he could be the missing piece in the midfield jigsaw.

City will sanction a loan deal if it helps the player gain regular minutes and improve the chances of his permanent departure in the summer. However, the Catalans will face competition from Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton for Phillips, as per transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Sergino Dest unsure of Camp Nou future

Sergino Dest (L) had enjoyed a decent season so far

Sergino Dest believes he doesn’t have a future at Barcelona as long as Xavi remains in charge at Camp Nou. The American right-back was shipped off on loan to PSV Eindhoven last summer after dropping down the pecking order under the Spanish manager. Dest had a disastrous loan spell with AC Milan in the 2022/23 season, but has fared better since his move to the Philips Stadion. The 23-year-old has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Eredivisie side, registering one goal and three assists.

Speaking recently to Voetbol International, Dest said he remains focused on PSV and refused to rule out a stay at the Dutch club.

“Only if the situation changes there (on whether he could return to Barcelona). Xavi is still there now. So right now no, that’s going to be too difficult. Every player has his goals and every player wants to play at the top - that also applies to me. In the long run, I would like to go back to that level where I came from,” said Dest.

He continued:

“But a season like this, I just have to enjoy that, too. So my full focus is on PSV right now. And at the end of the season we will look further. It could go either way. Maybe I’ll stay, maybe I’ll go.”

PSV have an option to permanently sign the American for just over $10m this summer, according to Marca.

Xavi willing to forgo financial gains if sacked

Xavi is willing to turn down any financial benefits should he be sacked by Barcelona, according to AS. The Spanish manager is under tremendous pressure at Camp Nou following a difficult season so far. The Catalans are already trailing in the league, sitting at fourth in the table after 19 games. A 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Supercup only added to the club’s woes.

There have been calls for Xavi’s head of late, who has been held responsible for the debacle. The Spanish champions continue to back their manager, although there have been reports that they are considering their options. The Spaniard is willing to leave without any incidents should the decision go against him.

Xavi reportedly paid Al Sadd €5m for his own pocket to part ways with the Saudi club in the middle of the season to take charge at Camp Nou in 2021. He remains a Barcelona fan first and foremost and will forgo any monetary benefits from the club - to help their finances - if he is sacked.