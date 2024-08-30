Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face competition for Mohamed Simakan, club eyeing Adrien Rabiot, and more - August 30, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming LaLiga tie against Real Valladolid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday, August 31. Hansi Flick's men arrive at the game on the back of a three-game winning start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans face competition from two Premier League clubs in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan by Friday. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Adrien Rabiot.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 30, 2024.

Barcelona face competition for Mohamed Simakan

Mohamed Simakan

Newcastle United and Liverpool have entered the race to sign Mohamed Simakan this year, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. Barcelona are hot on the heels of the Frenchman this summer as they look to address multiple defensive injuries.

Trending

Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are already sidelined for a while, and Eric Garcia recently joined them on the treatment table. The situation has forced Hansi Flick to sanction a late move for Simakan, who has caught the eye with RB Leipzig in recent times.

The 24-year-old is equally adept at playing centre-back and right-back and could be a fine addition to Flick's squad. The LaLiga giants also have their eyes on Jonathan Tah, but with Bayern Munich pushing for the German, they have turned to Simakan.

However, securing the Frenchman's signature won't be a walk in the park either. Leipzig are likely to demand a proper fee for their prized asset, as he is under contract at the Red Bull Arena until 2027. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also in the race, while there's interest from the Middle East as well.

Catalans eyeing Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot

Barcelona have set their sights on Adrien Rabiot, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti. The French midfielder is available as a free agent at the moment, following the expiry of his contract with Juventus.

The Catalans have been trying to sign a new defensive midfielder all summer with little success. They have allowed Oriol Romeu to rejoin Girona on loan, while Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are sidelined with injuries. The recent ACL injury to the talented Marc Bernal has only compounded matters.

The LaLiga giants are under financial distress and cannot break the bank to sign their top target this year. As such, they are exploring cost-effective deal to address the situation.

Rabiot is proven in European football and his vast experience could be a welcome addition to Hansi Flick's roster. Barcelona could return for the player in two or three weeks - given that he is a free agent - once they return to the 1:1 LaLiga rule. However, they will have to convince the 29-year-old to wait for them instead of signing for another suitor.

Barcelona suffer Stefan Bajcetic blow

Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic is all set to join RB Salzburg on loan, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The 19-year-old has been quite impressive of late with Liverpool and has apparently caught the imagination of the Camp Nou hierarchy.

Barcelona's struggles in the market have been well documented. The Catalans are pressed for funds but a new midfielder has emerged as a priority of late.

The LaLiga giants have set their sights on Bajcetic as an option and were plotting a loan move for the player, as per reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano. However, Salzburg have won the race for his services this summer. The player is all set to travel to Austria for his medical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback