Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan Joao Felix swap, Xavi wants Ronald Araujo stay, and more - May 16, 2024

Barcelona will travel to Estadio Mediterraneo on Thursday, May 16, to face Almeria in La Liga. The Catalans arrive at the game buoyed by their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Monday.

With the current season nearing its end, teams are already planning for the next term. The Blaugrana are planning a swap deal with Atletico Madrid involving Joao Felix. Elsewhere, Xavi wants Ronald Araujo to stay at Camp Nou beyond this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 16, 2024.

Barcelona plan Joao Felix swap

Joao Felix

Barcelona are planning a swap deal involving Joao Felix and Vitor Roque this summer, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese forward joined the Catalans last summer on loan from Atletico Madrid and has blown hot and cold so far. Felix has appeared 41 times in all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and setting up six more. Los Rojiblancos remains keen to offload the player, as he is no longer part of Diego Simeone's plans.

Barcelona are open to his stay, but the finances of a permanent move could be beyond their capacity this summer. However, they are now considering using Vitor Roque to help the deal cross the line. The Brazilian has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Camp Nou in January and could be ready to leave in search of regular football.

Xavi wants Ronald Araujo stay

Ronald Araujo

Xavi is eager to keep Ronald Araujo at Barcelona next season. The Uruguayan defender has been a regular starter for the Catalans this season, registering 36 appearances across all competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the club are willing to cash in on him this summer to address their financial trouble. However, Xavi has now refuted those claims.

Speaking to the press, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish manager insisted that the 25-year-old is happy at Camp Nou.

“I always talk with Roni and he knows what I think. There are zero doubts on his future on my side. He knows what I want for his future and he’s happy here,” said Xavi.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Araujo at the end of this season, but their efforts could end in disappointment.

Joao Cancelo refused AC Milan move to join Catalans, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Cancelo.

Joao Cancelo turned down Rafael Leao's request to join him at AC Milan last summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Manchester City full-back arrived at Barcelona on loan at the start of this season and has been quite impressive so far. However, he could have been plying his trade at San Siro if Leao had his way. Cancelo has appeared 39 times across all competitions for the Catalans, registering four goals and as many assists.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the 29-year-old remains eager to make his stay at Camp Nou permanent.

“It was great to get the chance to speak to Rafael Leao about a number of topics, and it was interesting to hear that he tried to persuade Joao Cancelo to join him at AC Milan. ‘I was talking with Joao Cancelo and he liked AC Milan… so I told Joao: ok, come to AC Milan!’ Leao said. ‘He was at Man City, I tried… but it was difficult. It was like the perfect match for him to join our new era.’," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The reason it didn’t happen is because Cancelo only wanted to play for Barcelona, but also it was never a club to club negotiation. Leao spoke to Cancelo, but Milan never spoke to City also because they already had two right-backs. For Cancelo it was only Barca and he still hopes to stay at the club next season after joining them on loan from Man City this term.”

The La Liga giants could consider Cancelo's stay if a move is financially feasible this summer.