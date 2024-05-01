Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Joshua Kimmich boost, club make Frenkie de Jong decision, and more - May 1, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to face third-placed Girona at the Montilivi Stadium on Saturday, May 4, in La Liga. Xavi's men will be looking to pick up a win as they fight a losing battle to defend their league title.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their efforts to bring Joshua Kimmich to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions have made a decision about Frenkie de Jong's future.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 1, 2024.

Barcelona receive Joshua Kimmich boost

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Joshua Kimmich this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich have identified Adrien Rabiot as a possible replacement for the German midfielder. The Frenchman's contract with Juventus expires at the end of this season and he is likely to become available as a free agent. Meanwhile, Kimmich will also enter the final year of his contract with the Bavarians this summer and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet.

It was previously believed that the German giants wouldn't consider Kimmich's departure and would put all their efforts into retaining his services. However, it now appears that they are more open to his exit. The Catalans are attentive to the situation and are now working to prise him away.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new pivot midfielder and have their eyes on Kimmich. Manchester City also admire the 29-year-old, but the player reportedly prefers to join Barcelona.

Catalans make Frenkie de Jong decision

Frenkie de Jong's future remains subject to speculations

Barcelona will try to offload Frenkie de Jong unless he agrees to a new deal, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch midfielder's contract with the club runs until 2026 and he is one of the highest earners at the Camp Nou. The Catalans have already offered him a new deal with a wage reduction and the player is yet to respond. De Jong remains a vital cog in Xavi's setup at the club.

The 26-year-old has appeared 30 times across competitions in an injury-ravaged season for the La Liga giants, scoring two goals. However, Barcelona will consider his departure unless he agrees to take a pay cut in a new contract. De Jong isn't short of options and given that the Catalans are going through financial distress, his departure could help the club. The Spanish giants are likely to let him go for €70m.

Barcelona warned against Marco Verratti move

Marco Verratti has admirers at Camp Nou

Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson has advised Barcelona against a move for Marco Verratti this summer. The Italian midfielder has emerged as a surprise target for the Catalans this year. Verratti is currently plying his trade with Qatar club Al-Arabi, after joining them from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 31-year-old and also attempted to prise him away last year.

Speaking to PSG Talk, Johnson insisted that Verratti will provide little value to Xavi's team.

“In terms of Verratti being on Barcelona’s radar, sure, maybe he’s on their radar, but Verratti is not going to come cheap, and he’s been away from European football now for the best part of a year. I think the moment for Verratti and Barcelona has come and gone. Honestly, I don’t see what he would really bring that they don’t already have these days,” said Johnson.

Verratti's contract with Al-Arabi runs until 2025.