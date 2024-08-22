Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Joao Cancelo blow, Ilkay Gundogan set to leave, and more - August 22, 2024

Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Saturday, August 24, in La Liga. Hansi Flick's team have made a fine start to the new campaign, registering a 2-1 win over Valencia last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Joao Cancelo this summer. Elsewhere, Ilkay Gundogan is all set to leave the Spanish giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 22, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Joao Cancelo blow

Joao Cancelo

Barcelona have reportedly suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Joao Cancelo this summer. According to Sports Zone, Al-Hilal have set their eyes on the Portuguese and are willing to offer him €16m per year to move to the Middle East.

Cancelo spent last season on loan at Camp Nou, registering four goals and five assists in 42 games across competitions. He is no longer part of Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City and will be allowed to leave this summer.

The Catalans are eager to bring him back on a second loan spell but City would prefer a permanent exit. The La Liga giants can only afford a temporary deal at the moment. Meanwhile, the player's exorbitant wages are also creating a problem.

Barcelona remains hopeful of finding a solution but Al-Hilal have complicated matters now. City want Cancelo to accept the Saudi club's offer, as they are also expected to match the Premier League giants' asking price for the player.

Recent reports have suggested that the 30-year-old has his heart set on a return to Camp Nou.

Ilkay Gundogan set to leave according to Fabrizio Romano

Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is all set to leave Barcelona this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The German midfielder arrived at Camp Nou last season as a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Manchester City and was a huge hit under Xavi.

However, his future was subject to speculation this summer following the arrival of Hansi Flick. While the German manager maintained that he wants his countryman in his squad, the Catalans have decided to let the 33-year-old leave. Gundogan will now return to the Etihad as a free agent and will sign a deal until 2025.

In yesterday's column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that the La Liga giants are allowing the German to leave for financial reasons.

“Ilkay Gundogan’s departure is one of the big stories of the moment, he will be leaving Barcelona as the decision has been made on the club side. Barca have informed Gundogan that they have different plans, talks have taken place, and now a return to Manchester City is one of the options for the German midfielder,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s a financial matter for Barca – they need money and getting Gundogan’s salary off their books can help in this sense. Man City have been informed of the possibility of re-signing Gundogan in recent days and they like the idea, especially Pep Guardiola, who already said yes to this possibility."

Gundogan appeared 51 times across competitions for Barcelona last season, scoring five goals and setting up 14 more.

Fabrizio Romano outlines why Catalans opted against Joao Felix move

Joao Felix

Barcelona opted against a move for Joao Felix following the arrival of Dani Olmo at Camp Nou, according to Fabrizio Romano. The reputed journalist has already confirmed that the Portuguese will move to Chelsea this summer from Atletico Madrid.

Felix spent last season on loan at Camp Nou, and it was believed that the Catalans are ready to bring him back this year. However, the Blues have now snooped in to secure the 24-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the La Liga giants chose Olmo over Felix this summer.

“One final point on Felix after he spent last season on loan at Barcelona as I’ve had some questions about why Barca didn’t keep him. In the end, they preferred to move for Dani Olmo, also because Atletico Madrid were only selling Felix this summer and not considering another loan," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Deco is a big fan of Olmo and decided to proceed with him as a priority target, just a technical choice by the club. Felix is very happy to go to Chelsea, I can guarantee that.”

Olmo rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and was keen to return this summer.

