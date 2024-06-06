Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Xavi Simons blow, club advised to sign three players, and more - June 6, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for an eventful summer as they look to get back to the top in La Liga and Europe next season. The Catalans finished the 2023-24 season without silverware and have already replaced Xavi with Hansi Flick at the helm of matters at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are worried that they will miss out on Xavi Simons this summer. Elsewhere, a former player has advised the Blaugrana to sign three new players this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 6, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Xavi Simons blow

Xavi Simons

Barcelona are no longer confident of securing the services of Xavi Simons, according to SPORT. The former La Masia graduate has done a commendable job on loan at RB Leipzig this season, registering ten goals and 15 assists from 43 games across competitions.

Simons is scheduled to return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer but could be offloaded for the right price. The Catalans are keen to take him back to the club, but face competition from Bayern Munich for the 21-year-old. Arsenal were previously interested in the Dutchman, but have since left the race.

The Bavarians are planning for a squad revamp after appointing Vincent Kompany as their new manager and have made Simons a priority target. Their pursuit is posing a problem to the La Liga giants' plans. The player is open to a return to Camp Nou, but the Bundesliga giants are pushing the hardest to complete a move.

Hansi Flick has now accepted that Simons might be out of reach this summer. The German manager is willing to invest Barcelona's limited resources into strengthening other areas of the pitch.

Catalans advised to sign three players by former player

Rivaldo wants three new faces at Camp Nou

Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes that the club need three new faces to get back to their best next season. The Catalans endured an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign, finishing second in La Liga, ten points behind champions Real Madrid.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Rivaldo insisted that his former club have to bring in two new defenders and a new striker this summer.

"To make Barcelona strong I think they have to sign two defenders and a forward. I believe that with the hiring of three renowned and quality players the team will be able to find its place on the field for next season,” said Rivaldo.

The Brazil legend admitted that Barcelona's finances could pose a problem to their plans, but backed the club hierarchy to find a solution.

“I know that the club’s situation today is not the best, but president Laporta, Deco and Flick will manage the situation well to be responsible with the club’s finances,” said Rivaldo.

He continued:

"It’s not just about having a coach with an already well-established tactical system. To be able to fight for titles like the Champions League, La Liga and even the cup, Barça needs reinforcements.”

The Catalans are currently operating in the 1:4 La Liga rule, which limits their spending in the transfer market. However, they are hoping to return to the 1:1 rule which will help them invest heavily in the squad this summer.

Joan Laporte explains Hansi Flick appointment

Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up on appointing Hansi Flick as Xavi's successor. The club parted ways with the Spanish manager after the final game of the season against Sevilla.

The former Bayern Munich manager was announced later last month. Flick arrives with an enviable record from his tenure with the Bavarians and will be eager to replicate that success with the Catalans.

Speaking on the President's Podcast, Laporta admitted that he had previously tried to bring Flick to Camp Nou.

"I thought of Flick as the father of a German coaching dynasty whom I couldn't sign at the time because he accepted the German national team," said Laporta.

Laporta added that the German manager's arrival has brought a sense of calm to the club.

"Since Xavi said he was leaving, Hansi has been studying the squad and looking at how to use these players. When we decided that Xavi wasn't going to continue, Deco and Bojan met with him. He is very excited, he is calm, responsible, mature," said Laporta.

He continued:

"He gave us peace of mind that this is going to go well. I told him where I was coming from, to a club that is more than a club, owned by the members, so that he would understand our way of seeing life. He gave me a good feeling."

Flick registered an 81.4% win ratio during his short stint with Bayern Munich, winning multiple trophies.