Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans not in talks with free agents, club eyeing Joel Matip, and more - September 2, 2024

Barcelona have enjoyed a spectacular start to life under Hansi Flick. The German manager has started his tenure with four consecutive wins, scoring 13 goals and conceding just three.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are not in talks with any free agents at the moment. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants apparently have their eyes on former Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from September 2, 2024.

Barcelona not in talks with free agents, says Fabrizio Romano

Adrien Rabiot

Barcelona are not in talks with any free agents at the moment, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans endured a mixed summer, roping in just Dani Olmo and Pau Victor despite being linked with multiple names.

The La Liga giants' poor finances crippled their hands in the market, with the club unable to fund moves for most of their top targets. It was recently stated that Barcelona are considering the free agent market as an option to further bolster their squad this year.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has rubbished those rumours.

“Finally, it’s been reported that Barcelona are waiting on their deal with Nike to be signed and are then looking at some free transfer signings outside of the window,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, I’m not aware of talks with any free agents in this moment. I don’t know where these reports have come from but it’s completely quiet at Barca at the moment. I can guarantee that no negotiations are taking place now.”

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to Camp Nou, with the club failing to sign a pivot midfielder over the summer.

Catalans eyeing Joel Matip

Joel Matip

Barcelona are considering a move for Joel Matip at the moment, according to Todo Fichajes. The Cameroon international left Liverpool this summer at the end of his contract and is yet to sign for his next club.

The Catalans are a little light in the center-back department following injuries to multiple players in recent weeks. Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Eric Garcia are all sidelined with knocks, and the club failed to strengthen the position over the summer.

One more injury could jeopardize the La Liga giants' season and they are apparently considering cost-effective options to address the situation. Matip has vast experience under his belt and could be a fine addition to Flick's roster.

Former Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels is apparently an option as well. Barcelona also have their eyes on Mario Hermoso, who parted ways with Atletico Madrid this summer. However, with Fabrizio Romano stating that the Catalans are not in talks with free agents, perhaps it is wise to take these rumours with a pinch of salt.

Barcelona do not need new signings, says Raphinha

Raphinha has been on fire this season

Raphinha believes Barcelona are well covered in attack at the moment. The Brazilian forward gave the world a stark reminder of his qualities over the weekend, scoring a hat-trick to inspire the Catalans to a 7-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Raphinha's future was subject to speculation this summer after dropping behind Lamine Yamal in the pecking order last season. Despite interest from the Premier League as well as the Middle East, the 27-year-old decided to stay at Camp Nou and has started the new season on red-hot form.

Speaking after Saturday's game, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha also labeled his performance among the best of his career.

"This performance ranks among the best in my career, and I’m eager to replicate it soon. I’ve worked tirelessly since returning from vacation, knowing the significance of this season in contributing to my team’s success," said Raphinha.

He continued:

"Today’s game has demonstrated that there is no need for other players to arrive. We are in very good shape. The team is giving its best in matches and in training. Today’s result shows how hard we are working.”

Raphinha has scored thrice and set up three more from four games under Hansi Flick this season.

