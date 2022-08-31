Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea plotting loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Xavi wants Miralem Pjanic stay, and more - August 31, 2022

Barcelona are preparing to travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday (September 3) to face Sevilla in La Liga. The Blaugrana are third in the league standings with two wins and a draw from three games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are plotting a loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Elsewhere, Blaugrana manager Xavi wants Miralem Pjanic to stay at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 31, 2022:

Chelsea plotting loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join Chelsea on loan.

Chelsea are planning to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan before the end of the transfer window, according to David Ornstein via Barca Universal. The Blues remain eager to add a new No. 9 to their roster this summer. They are now ready to focus their attention on the Gabon international.

Aubameyang only joined the Blaugrana in January this summer after cutting ties with Arsenal. He was a revelation in the second half of last season, scoring 13 times in 23 games across competitions.

However, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer has put his place in the starting XI under jeopardy. The Gabon international remains keen to leave the Camp Nou in search of regular football.

Chelsea are ready to offer him respite. Manager Thomas Tuchel has allowed Romelu Lukaku (loan) and Timo Werner to leave this summer but is now without a recognised No. 9. The German believes a reunion with Aubameyang could solve his problems. The two clubs have been locked in negotiations for weeks, but a breakthrough has been elusive.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Intensive talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea continue today. Complicated by 33yo suffering broken jaw during home robbery - expected to be out for a number of weeks. Loan also being considered #CFC #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/3553042/2022/0… Intensive talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea continue today. Complicated by 33yo suffering broken jaw during home robbery - expected to be out for a number of weeks. Loan also being considered @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Intensive talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea continue today. Complicated by 33yo suffering broken jaw during home robbery - expected to be out for a number of weeks. Loan also being considered @TheAthleticUK #CFC #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/3553042/2022/0…

The Blues are also yet to agree personal terms with the Gabon international, but the process is now expected to speed up.

With just over 24 hours left in the window, the London giants are planning a loan move, as a permanent departure looks complicated. A temporary deal would suit Barcelona, as it will allow them to get Aubameyang's €9 million per year wages off their books.

The player will be out of action for a few weeks after sustaining a broken jaw during a robbery incident at his residence, with his family held at gunpoint. Aubameyang's injury could necessitate a surgery.

Xavi wants Miralem Pjanic stay

Miralem Pjanic is expected to play a part under Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is eager for Miralem Pjanic to stay at Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal.

The 32-year-old was expected to leave the Camp Nou at the start of the summer, but impressed Xavi during pre-season. The Spanish manager has identified him as an able backup for Sergio Busquets.

Despite not featuring for the Blaugrana this season, the Bosnian remains firmly in Xavi's plans. The Spaniard even allowed Nico Gonzalez to leave on loan, as he trusts Pjanic to do a role.

The club's hierarchy are planning to sit down with the 32-year-old on Wednesday to assure the player of his involvement in a long and demanding season.

Memphis Depay unlikely to leave Barcelona this summer

Memphis Depay looks set to stay at the Camp Nou beyond the summer.

Memphis Depay is unlikely to leave Barcelona this year, according to Marca via Barca Universal. The Dutch forward has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou all summer, but a deal has failed to materialise. The arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha has pushed him down the pecking order.

Depay was expected to leave in search of greener pastures before the end of the window. However, a move to Juventus collapsed in the eleventh hour. Manchester United were briefly interested but opted to break the bank for Antony instead.

With very little interest in his signature at the moment, the Dutchman looks set to stay at Barcelona. He could be used as a backup for Lewandowski if Aubameyang departs.

Edited by Bhargav