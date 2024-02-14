Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Enzo Fernandez rubbishes Barca rumours; club receive Joao Cancelo boost, and more - February 14, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Balaidos on Saturday (February 17) to face Celta Vigo in La Liga. Xavi’s men are coming a disappointing 3-3 draw at home to Granada at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has rubbished rumours linking him to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have received a boost in their plans to sign on-loan Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 14, 2024:

Enzo Fernandez rubbishes Barcelona rumours

Enzo Fernandez insists that he is settled at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez has rubbished claims that he's in talks to move to Barcelona. The Argentinean midfielder has endured a topsy-turvy season, being part of a struggling Chelsea side.

Fernandez arrived at Stamford Bridge from Benfica in January 2023 in a reported £107 million deal but hasn’t lived up to that price tag, The 23-year-old has appeared 30 times across competitions this season, registering seven goals and an assist.

Recent reports say that Fernandez is unhappy with the Blues and wants to leave in search of pastures anew. It has also been mentioned that he's in talks with the Blaugrana regarding a possible move, but the Argentinean has refuted those claims.

After the win over Crystal Palace, Fernandez said that he's happy at Chelsea.

“I don’t want to leave Chelsea. I’ve been very happy here with my teammates and the coaching staff since the first day I arrived. The people at the club treat me very well. I’m grateful for that.

"I’ll stay here until they want me to leave. I don’t know where those rumours came from. They had appeared on social media. I’m coming out to totally deny them,” said Fernandez.

The La Liga champions are in the market for a new midfielder, but a move for the Argentinean is likely to be too costly for them.

Blaugrana receive Joao Cancelo boost

Joao Cancelo has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou this season.

Barcelona have received a boost in their plans to permanently sign Joao Cancelo this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are willing to let the Portuguese full-back leave this summer. Cancelo joined the Blaugrana on loan in the summer and has been a revelation.

The 29-year-old has appeared 26 times across competitions, registering three goals and four assists, and is a first-team regular under Xavi. His versatility has endeared the player to the reigning La Liga champions, who remain keen to make his stay permanent.

City are ready to let the Portuguese leave at the end of the campaign, as they do not consider him part of their plans for the future. Barcelona hope to win the race for his services and will count on Cancelo’s desire to be at the club.

However, they may have to pay a considerable fee for the 29-year-old, given that that his contract with the Premier League champions runs till 2027.

Michel distances himself from Camp Nou job

Michel has taken Girona to new heights this season.

Girona manager Michel has poured cold water over rumours linking him to the hot seat at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are looking for a new manager this year, with Xavi leaving at the end of this season. Michel has emerged as an option after overseeing a stunning campaign with Girona so far.

His team have been the surprise package in the league this season, being second after 24 games, five points ahead of Barcelona. Michel’s efforts have reportedly turned heads at the Camp Nou and put him among the candidates to replace Xavi come summer.

However, the Girona manager has distanced himself from the rumours. In an interview with SPORT, the Spanish manager has said that he's happy at the Estadi Montilivi.

“I am a better coach thanks to this club. Quique Carcel, and the club have made my work very easy, in other teams I have had more problems. I have a contract and I am very comfortable. I think I’ll continue here. I am convinced,” said Michel.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick and Bologna’s Thiago Motta are among the names reportedly being considered for the Camp Nou job.