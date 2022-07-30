Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joan Laporta wants Lionel Messi to retire at Camp Nou; Memphis Depay ready to join Juventus, and more - July 29, 2022

Barcelona are working to upgrade their squad this summer. Manager Xavi Hernandez has overseen a steady improvement in performances since taking charge midway last season. However, he wants to add more quality to his roster before the next campaign.

Meanwhile, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta wants club legend Lionel Messi, who's now at PSG, to retire at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Memphis Depay is ready to join Juventus this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on July 29, 2022:

Joan Laporta wants Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is wanted back at the Camp Nou.

Joan Laporta wants Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona. The Argentinean left the Camp Nou last summer at the end of his contract with the La Liga giants. The 35-year-old subsequently joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but continues to be linked with a move back to his alma mater.

Speaking recently, Laporta expressed a desire to make amends for Messi’s unceremonious exit from the club.

"It is an aspiration that I have as president, and I would like it to happen, (as) I have been jointly responsible for that end, which I consider provisional. Messi's time at Barcelona didn't end the way we all wanted it to," Laporta said.

He added:

"It ended very much conditioned by economic reasons, and we have a moral debt. In that sense, we would like the end of his career to be on a Barcelona shirt and applauded at all grounds where he goes."

Laporta also opened up on the club’s transfer activities this summer.

"I have the feeling that we are working well, the players want to come to Barcelona again. We are building a very well-balanced team that can challenge in all competitions with the intention of winning them. There is a lot of competition, with a minimum of two players per position who are very good," said Laporta.

He continued:

“To those who were surprised, I say that we are very awake. We have returned to the market. The weight, strength and value of a club with more than 122 years of history is huge. There are more surprises to come."

Messi left in rather unceremonious circumstances last season. The Blaugrana couldn't extend his contract without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair-play rules.

Memphis Depay ready to join Juventus

Memphis Depay could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Memphis Depay has offered his services to Juventus this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport via The Hard Tackle. The Dutchman arrived at Barcelona last summer on a Bosman move but finds himself at a crossroads in his career. The 28-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Xavi, despite top-scoring with 13 goals last season, and his situation is set to worsen next season.

Depay could struggle for regular football in the upcoming campaign, so he wants to leave in search of greener pastures. He's looking to facilitate a move to Italy and has offered his services to Juventus. The Bianconeri are looking for a striker to partner Dusan Vlahovic up front and could be interested in the Dutchman. The Blaugrana are unlikely to stand in his way if an offer of around €20 million arrives.

Jules Kounde reveals reason for joining Blaugrana

Jules Kounde has arrived at the Camp Nou.

Jules Kounde has revealed that Xavi played a huge part in his decision to join Barcelona this summer. The French defender was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea but opted to arrive at the Camp Nou instead.

Speaking after his arrival at the Camp Nou from Sevilla, Kounde said that joining the Blaugrana is a big step in his career.

"I'm very proud, grateful and excited because I'm coming to a very big club. I'm looking forward to starting to play. I can't wait to play, and I'm very excited. Sevilla are a great club, but joining Barcelona is another step in my career at all levels, especially on a sporting level," said Kounde.

He added:

"Xavi is largely to thank. I've spoken to him several times, and I was very excited by his speech. The conversations were very fluid; we see football in the same way. I'm going to listen and learn.”

