Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix to cost €80 million; Blaugrana announce Xavi extension, and more - September 23, 2023

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 23, 2023:

Joao Felix to cost €80 million

Keeping Joao Felix permanently at the Camp Nou could be a costly affair.

Barcelona will have to pay Atletico Madrid €80 million to permanently sign Joao Felix this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana struck a deal with Los Rojiblancos to bring the Portuguese on loan for the rest of the season. The La Liga champions also signed Joao Cancelo on a temporary move from Manchester City, with both players arriving on deadline day.

Felix and Cancelo have hit the ground running, prompting talks of a permanent stay with Barcelona. Cancelo is surplus to requirements at the Etihad, so City manager Pep Guardiola is willing to sanction his departure. City have no qualms about letting him go but will demand around €25 million.

However, signing Felix could put a dent in the Blaugrana's pockets, as Atletico are looking to recuperate part of the €127 million they paid Benfica in 2019. The 23-year's contract with Los Rojiblancos runs till 2029, which also puts the club in the driving seat in any negotiations.

Barcelona announce Xavi extension

Barcelona have announced that Xavi has signed an extension that will keep him at the Camp Nou till 2025.

The Spanish manager has been instrumental in the club's recent turnaround, helping them win the league and Spanish Supercup last season. He has also shown the desire to invest in youth players while working well on a tight budget.

Xavi's efforts have pleased the club, who have decided to continue the fruitful association. Recent reports said that the two parties reached an agreement regarding an extension.

The La Liga giants have now confirmed the same. The Spanish manager has signed a new two-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

Saul Niguez heaps praise on Joao Felix

Saul Niguez has spoken highly of Joao Felix. The two played together at Atletico Madrid before the Portuguese left for Barcelona this summer on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old has found a new lease of life and looks a completely different player.

Speaking to Movistar, Saul lamented Felix's bad luck at the Wanda Metropolitano but wished him well with the Blaugrana.

"A great player, who later turned out to have had the bad luck of not being able to show it in our team. I can’t tell you anything else because as a player he is very good.

"I can’t tell you anything else. Then, as a player, you have to love, you have to try to adapt, you have to do many things that if he then in his head he was not at his best or in the best way,” said Saul.

He continued:

"It couldn’t be here, and he wished him all the best. I hope everything goes well at Barca. It is true that he has started very strong. I think he could have done things better. He hasn’t done them, and I think that has obviously taken its toll on the club and the team."

Felix is fast becoming one of Xavi Hernandez's key men.