Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix pushing for Camp Nou move; Xavi rejected Neymar reunion, and more - August 15, 2023

Barcelona are expected to continue their efforts to upgrade the squad before the end of the summer. The Blagurana won the league under Xavi last season and will be playing in the UEFA Champions League this year.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid midfielder Joao Felix is pushing to complete a move to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Xavi turned down the chance to add Neymar to his roster this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 15, 2023.

Joao Felix pushing for Camp Nou move

Joao Felix is likely to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Joao Felix is eager to join Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT. The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with the Portuguese following their failure to sign Neymar.

The 23-year-old dreams of playing at the Camp Nou and is willing to wait till the deadline day to get a deal done this summer. Atletico Madrid have already put the player up for sale, but he has turned down all proposals as he only wants to join the Blaugrana.

The player publicly professed his love for Barcelona in a recent interview, further straining his relationship with Los Rojiblancos. Felix's entourage have already informed Atletico that he wants to join the Blaugrana.

However, the Portuguese is not a priority for Xavi. The Spanish manager is pushing to complete a deal for a new attacking midfielder and a right-back at the moment.

Xavi rejected Neymar reunion

Neymar wanted to return to Camp Nou this summer.

Neymar's proposed move to Barcelona broke down because Xavi didn't want him at Camp Nou, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian left Paris Saint-Germain this month to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. He was heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou, but a move failed to materialise.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blaugrana hierarchy wanted Neymar back, but Xavi was unconvinced by the move.

"From speaking to those close to Neymar, it seems Barcelona were really convinced about trying to bring him back. Since Joan Laporta became president one of his ideas was to bring Neymar back to Barcelona – he’s a big fan of Neymar, and other key figures at the club had the same idea," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“But the deal was never close to being done for one reason – the manager Xavi. He was not convinced about this possibility. He probably has different ideas, and that’s why they didn’t even start the financial process to see if it could happen.”

The 31-year-old was also offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Vitor Roque unlikely to arrive at Barcelona this summer

Vitor Roque is unlikely to join the Blaugrana this summer, as confirmed by Athletico Paranaense director Alexandre Mattos. The Blaugrana have signed the Brazilian sensation this summer. It was initially decided that he would arrive at the Camp Nou in 2024 due to the club's financial fair play situation.

However, the sale of Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie, coupled by the potential departure of Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest could improve the FFP situation. Roque's agent Andre Cury is now reportedly in talks to take the player to the Camp Nou this summer.

However, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Mattos rubbished those claims, saying that the youngster will only be available for a move in January.

"Vitor is staying here. There is no possibility of leaving now. He was sold with these conditions. He stays at least until December. There is no possibility. Barcelona, Andre Cury and Vitor already know that. He is going to stay and from January he will be available for Barcelona," said Mattos.

Mattos also squashed reports that the Brazilian side could let Roque go this summer for an added fee.

"We don’t want money. We need Vitor Roque here to be in the Copa Libertadores in 2024, which is Paranaense’s centenary," said Mattos.

Roque is one of the brightest young talents to come out of South America recently.