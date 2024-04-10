Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix wants to stay, Oriol Romeu opens up on his future, and more - April 10, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 10, to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Xavi will be aiming for a win to continue his siege on the coveted trophy this season.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix wants to stay at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Oriol Romeu has remained coy about his future with the Catalans.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 10, 2024.

Joao Felix wants to stay at Barcelona

Joao Felix is loving life at the Camp Nou

Joao Felix has reiterated his desire to stay at Camp Nou beyond the summer.

The Portuguese forward joined Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer and has been in decent form so far. Felix has appeared 35 times across competitions for the Catalans this season, registering nine goals and six assists. The La Liga champions are apparently considering signing him permanently at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Felix praised the environment at the Camp Nou.

“I’m very happy in Barcelona. I love the city, the people, the club. My position is clear. The dressing room is also incredible, I really hope to stay at the club beyond this season. We will see. On the part of president Cerezo I think easy, because he is a wonderful person and I respect him very much. He was always good to me and to my family, and to my mother,” said Felix.

The 24-year-old is under contract with Los Rojiblancos until 2029, so pricing him away could be tricky.

Oriol Romeu opens up on his future

Oriol Romeu's future remains up in the air

Oriol Romeu has hinted that his future at Barcelona remains uncertain.

The Spanish midfielder arrived at the Camp Nou from Girona last summer and was tasked with filling Sergio Busquets' shoes at the club. However, Romeu has failed to live up to expectations so far and is now a peripheral figure under Xavi. The 32-year-old has appeared 32 times across competitions for the Catalans so far and only 16 of them have been starts.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Romeu insisted that a decision on his future will be made at the end of the season.

"I want to finish this season with good feelings. If I feel that next season I can enjoy playing here, I will go all out. But I will have to be honest with myself. Next season we will evaluate and decide based on what we have on the table. It has been difficult for me to overcome moments in which I have disappointed teammates or the coach," said Romeu.

The Spaniard has been linked with a return to Girona by recent reports.

Catalans interested in Bernardo Silva, says Fabrizio Romano

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona have their eyes on Bernardo Silva, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Joao Felix recently sent the rumor mill into overdrive by stating that he has convinced the Manchester City man to move to the Camp Nou. Silva is among the finest midfielders in the world and has been linked with the Catalans before.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the La Liga giants could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the 29-year-old.

"Bernardo has been on Barcelona’s list for a long time – he was wanted by them last summer, but also by Paris Saint-Germain. At that time, Manchester City decided to extend his contract, but with a release clause, which is worth £50m and which is valid this summer," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Interest from Barca has always been there, but let’s see what happens now with FFP, which will be crucial. So, the clause is there, and Felix would be happy to have his fellow countryman and friend alongside him, but let’s see what Barcelona will decide to do, and PSG as well, but for sure it looks like one to watch for this summer.”

Silva has appeared 40 times across competitions for City this season, registering 10 goals and five assists.