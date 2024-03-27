Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi reflects on Catalans exit, club plan 2025 Joshua Kimmich move, and more - March 27, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to face Las Palmas at home on Saturday, March 30, in La Liga. The Catalans are second in the league table after 29 games, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has admitted that he didn't want to leave Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are planning a move for Joshua Kimmich in 2025.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 27, 2024.

Lionel Messi reflects on Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi endured a heartbreak in 2021

Lionel Messi has shed light on his departure from Barcelona in 2021. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and remains one of the club's greatest-ever players. The 36-year-old has 672 goals and 303 assists from 778 appearances across competitions for the La Liga champions. However, he had to experience an unceremonious exit from the club in 2021.

Lionel Messi's contract with the Catalans expired that summer and the club opted not to tie him down to a new deal, owing to their financial woes. The Argentine icon eventually left as a free agent to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and spent two seasons in Ligue 1.

Speaking on the Big Time podcast, the 36-year-old recently said he wasn't ready to rebuild his life away from Barcelona.

"I thought I would stay in Barcelona. I was not ready to rebuild my life and move my family from this place… my wife and children," said Lionel Messi.

The Argentine was briefly linked with a return to his alma mater last summer, at the end of his contract with the French giants. However, it was Inter Miami who won the race for his services instead.

Catalans plan 2025 Joshua Kimmich move

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are planning a move for Joshua Kimmich in 2025, according to SPORT. The German midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of this season and hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Catalans are on the hunt for Sergio Busquets' ideal replacement, and Kimmich is the ideal candidate for the role.

The club would ideally like to sign the player at the end of this season. However, the Bavarians are likely to demand over €60m for the 29-year-old, which makes him out of reach for the La Liga champions. As such, they have informed Kimmich that they want to sign him as a free agent next summer.

However, the German midfielder will not be short of options if he wants to leave this year, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal also interested in his services.

Barcelona not eyeing move for Mario Hermoso, says Fabrizio Romano

Mario Hermoso is likely to leave Atletico Madrid this summer

Barcelona are not planning a move for Mario Hermoso this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish center-back is in the final months of his contract with Atletico Madrid and hasn't signed a new deal yet. Talks for an extension haven't been fruitful so far and he could leave the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium for free this year.

Expand Tweet

The Catalans have targeted free agents in recent transfer windows owing to their deplorable financial situation and are linked with Hermoso at the moment. The 28-year-old has appeared 36 times (two goals and one assist) across competitions this season, all but one of which have been starts. However, the Catalans are well-stocked at the back and do not desire another defender right now.