Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Neymar wants Camp Nou return, Catalans receive Kingsley Coman boost, and more - August 21, 2024

Barcelona are looking ahead to their upcoming La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Saturday, August 24. Hansi Flick will be eager to pick up all three points to make it two wins in two games since taking charge of the club.

Meanwhile, Neymar wants to rejoin the La Liga giants this summer. Elsewhere, the club have received a boost in their efforts to sign Kingsley Coman this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 21, 2024.

Neymar wants Camp Nou return

Neymar wants to return to his former hunting ground

Neymar is eager to return to Barcelona this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian has seen his career dip since leaving Camp Nou to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

His time at the Parc des Princes was marred with injuries and controversies and he never really lived up to the billing in Ligue 1. Neymar ended his stay with the Ligue 1 champions last summer and moved to Al-Hilal, sending shockwaves across Europe.

However, his luck showed no signs of improving in the Middle East, with the player registering just two league appearances last season. The 32-year-old is eager to return to European football and is eyeing a move to Camp Nou.

The Brazilian is under contract with the Saudi side until 2025, and the club will have a say in his future. However, Barca's poor financial situation also raises doubts about a move.

The La Liga giants are already trying to clear up their wage bill this summer and may be unable to afford Neymar's exorbitant wages. However, Barcelona are looking for attacking upgrades this summer and could be tempted to him back.

Barcelona receive Kingsley Coman boost

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich could allow Kingsley Coman to leave on loan this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French forward is a target for Barcelona this summer.

The Catalans were keen to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, but the Spaniard looks set to stay at San Mames for now. The situation has forced the La Liga giants to consider alternatives and they have found their man in Coman.

The 28-year-old is a proven face in the European circuit but has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena. New manager Vincent Kompany is looking to steer the Bavarians back to their glory days and doesn't have Coman in his plans.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast, Romano stated that the Bundesliga giants are looking to offload the Frenchman this summer.

“Yes, there is a possibility for him (Coman) to move because Bayern are opening to finding a solution. Bayern are looking for opportunities for him on the market. It could be For Barca, an idea, because he could be available on initial loan, maybe with a buy close, but that could be a possibility,” wrote Romano.

“And for Barca, it’s crucial to make some space in terms of financial, so in order to pay the salary of Kingsley Coman. Let’s see also in England, let’s see also PSG, what happens. There could be opportunities for Coman," he added.

Romano concluded:

“So I’m sure there is going to be a busy end of the window for his camp, but the expectation is for Coman to take an opportunity, try something different also, because for Bayern, this is a really important move in terms of outgoings.”

A loan move for the 28-year-old would also suit Barcelona's finances, although they could face competition from Arsenal for his signature.

Barca eyeing Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

Barcelona are planning a move for Federico Chiesa this summer, according to journalist Mirko Di Natale. Barca are in the market for a new left winger after tasting disappointment in their pursuit of Nico Williams.

The La Liga giants have identified Rafael Leao as a possible target for the job. However, the Portuguese is a key figure for AC Milan, who will not consider his departure this year.

The situation has forced Hansi Flick to pursue alternate targets and Chiesa has popped up on his radar. The Italian forward registered 10 goals and three assists from 37 games across competitions last season. But he apparently doesn't fit Thiago Motta's tactics at Juventus.

The Bianconeri are willing to let him go this year and Barcelona are interested. They have already been in touch with the 26-year-old's camp to discuss a deal. The Catalans will offer the player €6m in annual wages.

The La Liga giants are now working on a €10m offer for Chiesa to convince Juventus. However, the Serie A giants apparently want €15m to let him go. Barcelona have had their eyes on the Italian for a while and could be willing to improve their offer to get their man this year.

