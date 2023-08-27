Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Sevilla eying Clement Lenglet, Xavi wants Ez Abde stay, and more - August 27, 2023

Barcelona travel to El Madrigal on Sunday (August 27) to face Villarreal in their next La Liga fixture. The Catalan giants have registered one win and one draw in the new season so far.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are interested in Clement Lenglet. Elsewhere, Xavi wants Abdessamad ‘Abde’ Ezzalzouli to stay at the Camp Nou.

On that note let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 27, 2023.

Sevilla eying Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet is likely to leave the Camp Nou this summer

Sevilla are planning to bring Clement Lenglet back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium this summer, according to Marca. The French defender has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona, who are planning to offload him this year. The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur and is no longer part of Xavi’s plans at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan side were locked in negotiations with Spurs to chalk out a permanent move this summer. Talks haven’t reached a fruitful end so far, although there’s still a chance that he could return to London on loan.

However, Sevilla have now entered talks with Barcelona to sign the player on a temporary move. Lenglet spent one season with Los Hispalenses before moving to the Camp Nou in 2018. He could be tempted to return to Andalusia to get his career back on track.

Xavi wants Abdessamad ‘Abde’ Ezzalzouli stay

Xavi has hinted that he wants Abdessamad ‘Abde’ Ezzalzouli to stay at Barcelona beyond the summer. The Moroccan forward was a revelation while on loan with Osasuna last season.

His superb form has turned heads at clubs across the continent. It was previously believed that the Catalans will cash in on the 21-year-old this year to address their financial woes.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Sports Mole, Xavi insisted that he is counting on Abde this season.

“I'm very happy with him, I like him a lot, as a professional and as a person. I count on him. He can help us a lot during the season. The players have to understand that it doesn't matter so much to be a starter or a substitute. The other day, we won largely because of the five who came on in the second half,” said Xavi.

The La Liga giants have also been heavily linked with a move for Joao Cancelo. Recent reports have hinted that Barcelona have struck a deal with Manchester City to sign the Portuguese full-back on loan. However, the move hasn’t been completed yet, generating some concern among fans.

Xavi also provided an update on the situation, adding that the club are working to get the deal through while adhering to FFP regulations.

“We'll see, depending on fair play as always. Financially we are in the situation we are in, unfortunately. We are open to the market. The sporting management knows perfectly well what we need," said Xavi.

The La Liga giants are expected to make further additions to their roster before the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona interested in Heriberto Jurado

Barcelona have set their sights on Heriberto Jurado, according to Marca. The 18-year-old attacker has impressed at Mexican club Necaxa, forcing the La Liga giants to take note. The Catalan giants remain keen to upgrade their attack before, having already lost Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Jurado is a left winger by trade and has already appeared 50 times for Nexaca so far. He has also been a constant feature in Mexico’s youth teams, and has impressed all with his technical abilities.

Barcelona want to lap Jurado up on a loan deal with an option to buy and induct him in the reserveteam. However, they will face competition from Porto and Sporting for the young Mexican.