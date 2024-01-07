Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants Sergi Roberto stay; Blaugrana eyeing 'Brazilian Messi', and more - January 7, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Gminny Stadion Sportowy on Sunday (January 7) to face Barbastro in their Copa del Rey opener.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi is eager for midfielder Sergio Roberto to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are planning to secure the services of a teenager nicknamed the ‘Brazilian Messi’.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 7, 2024:

Xavi wants Sergi Roberto stay

Sergi Roberto’s future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air.

Xavi has expressed a desire to keep Sergi Roberto at Barcelona beyond this summer.

The Spanish utility man rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and has appeared over 350 times across competitions. However, Roberto’s contract with the club expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t been handed a new deal yet.

The 31-year-old’s ability to operate at full-back as well as midfield makes him an asset to the La Liga champions. The player’s experience is also an added bonus to a team in transition under Xavi.

This season, Roberto has struggled for chances, registering three goals and one assist in nine games across competitions. However, it appears that he remains firmly in Xavi’s plans.

Speaking to the press as cited by Barca Blaugranes, the Spanish manager said that his compatriot knows the essence of being a Barcelona player.

“I would recommend to the club that they renew Sergi Roberto. They already know it. He is important, he can play in many positions. You have to explain very little to him. He knows what Barça is, what it represents. A highly criticized footballer, but he always plays at a high level. I’m delighted with him,” said Xavi

The Blaugrana's poor financial situation could have an influence on their decision on Roberto’s future.

Barcelona eyeing 'Brazilian Messi'

Barcelona are hoping to secure the services of Willian Estevao, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 16-year-old is also known as the ‘Brazilian Messi or Messinho’, as his playing style is quite similar to Lionel Messi.

Messinho has already broken into the first team at Palmeiras and is among the hottest young prospects in South American football.

The Blaugrana have always been active in the South American market and brought in Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense this month.

The La Liga giants have their eyes on Estevao next and have been monitoring the player for almost a year. Barcelona scouts have provided glowing reports about the player’s abilities, and the club are reluctant to waste any more time.

The 16-year-old is not short of admirers, especially in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea also in the race for his services.

The Blaugrana are hoping to move in early to win the race for the Brazilian. The Spanish champions have a huge advantage in the race, as the player prefers a move to the Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich offering player-plus-cash deal for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are willing to offer one of Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane and Matthijs de Ligt to sweeten a deal for Ronald Araujo, according to Fichajes.

The Uruguayan defender has gone from strength to strength with Barcelona recently, and his efforts have earned him admirers at the Allianz Arena.

This season, Araujo has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Blaugrana, and he's among their most important players.

The La Liga champions would ideally not consider letting go of the 24-year-old, but their poor financial condition could force their hand.

The Bundesliga champions are plotting to take advantage of the situation and want to move for the player this year. A deal in January is highly unlikely, but a transfer could materialise in the summer for the right price.

Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona want €100 million to part ways with their prized asset. The Bavarians are hoping to bring down the asking price by offering a player in exchange.

Interestingly, the Blaugrana are on the hunt for a pivot midfielder and have Kimmich on their radar, according to AS.