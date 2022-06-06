Barcelona could turn to former Real Madrid star if they fail to sign Raphinha from Leeds United: Reports

Former Real Madrid attacker Angel Di Maria could make a return to La Liga this summer if Barcelona fail to replace Ousmane Dembele with Raphinha. The Leeds United forward is considered the ideal candidate to fill in the Frenchman's boots but the Spanish giants are aware that signing him will not be easy.
Di Maria will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer and a move to Real Madrid's eternal rivals Barcelona is not being ruled out. Mundo Deportivo reported that Leeds' asking price of €55 million and their reluctance to hear any offers below it has left the Catalans dejected.
Cracking a deal for that amount is unlikely to be possible for them and hence they might turn to the 34-year old Argentine. Barcelona winger Dembele's future is uncertain although it looks like he will leave Camp Nou. Contradicting reports have come out on the issue of his transfer.
Mundo Deportivo stated that Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal for the Frenchman. Journalist Adrian Sanchez, on the other hand, has claimed that Dembele to PSG is 95 per cent done. So it remains to be seen exactly where the 25-year old is headed.
Di Maria's arrival might be dependant on Dembele's exit. The PSG forward made 31 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions and contributed five goals and nine assists.
Italian giants also interested in former Real Madrid ace amidst Barcelona links
The Argentina forward is not only the subject of interest for the Blaugrana but is also being courted by Juventus. The Bianconeri are in fact eager to close a deal for Di Maria as soon as possible, however, he is delaying his answer as he waits for Barcelona to make a move.
The Spanish outlet (Mundo Deportivo) has also suggested that this will be Blaugrana's second attempt at signing Di Maria. They tried to do so five years ago in order to unite him and Lionel Messi.