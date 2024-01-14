Barcelona view trio as candidates to include in deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified three players they could use to include in a deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. As claimed by The Hard Tackle via Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, La Blaugrana are huge admirers of the Brazil international and are ready to launch an offer for the Newcastle United star.

And, as per the aforementioned source, Barcelona are looking to include players in a deal to bring down Newcastle United's asking price. Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha have been identified as the three players the Catalan giants are ready to sacrifice for Guimaraes.

All three players are fairly important figures in Xavi Hernandez's side right now. However, it seems that one of them could be moved on for the arrival of Guimaraes.

Kounde is a versatile defender who is just 25 years of age. The Frenchman has featured consistently in the starting XI either at center-back or right-back this season.

Christensen has also been a pretty regular name in the starting XI having made 21 appearances across competitions this season. The 27-year-old was formerly on the books of Chelsea and won five trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Raphinha, on the other hand, has contributed with four goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions this season. Signed from Leeds United in a deal worth a reported initial £50 million, potentially rising to £55 million in add-ons, the Brazilian is also an important player for Barcelona.

Guimaraes has been a pivotal player for Newcastle United since joining the club in January 2022 for a reported fee of up to £40 million. The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 87 appearances for the Magpies.

PSG and Barcelona target opens up on his future

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has insisted that he is completely focused on the German giants amid links with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona. Kimmich's future at the Allianz Arena has been up in the air for quite a while now with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

PSG and Barcelona are both interested in the Germany international's services, as per FCBN. However, Kimmich has insisted that he is only focused on Bayern Munich right now and will discuss terms with the club. He said (as per Bayern & Germany):

"I'm actually just focused on Bayern. For me, that (a move) wasn't a topic at all in winter. I think at some point the club will approach me and we'll sit together. Everything that will be discussed, we'll discuss with each other - and not with you (the media)."

Kimmich has one goal and six assists to his name in 21 appearances across competitions this season. He has made a total of 368 appearances so far for Bayern Munich, scoring 41 goals and creating a further 100.