Barcelona want Manchester City superstar who is viewed as 'the closest thing to Iniesta' - Reports

According to reports by Catalan newspaper El Nacional, Barcelona are interested in Manchester City star Phil Foden. The Catalan outfit believes Foden's attributes are similar to those of Spanish legend Andreas Iniesta.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has reportedly asked club president Joan Laporta to sign Phil Foden. The Catalan giants will be hoping to use their good standing with the City group to sign the English playmaker.

The signing will however not be an easy one as Foden is in great demand at the moment. He is one of the brightest young players at Manchester City who will be less than happy to see him leave.

Foden's versatility has allowed him to play and shine in every position in the Manchester City midfield. He has enjoyed a fantastic time at the club under Guardiola's management. The youngster also ended last season with a Premier League medal and a Champions League runners-up medal.

The arrival of Jack Grealish for £100 million has however meant that the 21-year-old has featured in fewer games for the Cityzens this campaign. This drop in game-time might be enough to make the Englishman consider his transfer status.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to pursue Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

El Nacional has also reported that Pep Guardiola has set his sights on Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong as a new transfer interest. Goodwill has increased between the Blaugrana and Manchester City after the transfers of Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres.

However, player movement has generally been in one direction, with Barcelona taking their pick of City stars. Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to start the passage of players in the other direction as well with the transfer of de Jong.

— @sport Barcelona will always continue to bet on Frenkie de Jong. The rumours about his potential sale are not true. Barcelona will always continue to bet on Frenkie de Jong. The rumours about his potential sale are not true.— @sport

Barcelona will need to balance their books, especially after Ferran Torres' purchase, which means the Catalan outfit will have to sell a number of stars. With players like Philippe Coutinho eating a large chunk of Barca's wage budget, Xavi will be looking to let go of the extra weight and might consider selling de Jong.

