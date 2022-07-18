Bayern Munich agree €80m deal to sign former Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt: Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of former Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt. The final fee for the Juventus centre-back would be more than €80 million for the Dutchman.

De Ligt will sign a five-year contract with the Bavarians after having agreed to personal terms already.

Sharing the news, Romano tweeted:

"Matthijs de Ligt to FC Bayern, here we go! Verbal agreement has been reached tonight as clubs have been in contact all day - final bid accepted by Juventus for package worth more than €80m. De Ligt has already agreed personal terms and will sign until June 2027."

De Ligt joined Juventus in 2019 after impressive displays at Ajax. He became the youngest captain to lead his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018-19 season at just 19-years-old.

The 22-year-old Dutch defender made 117 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions. He is now set to join Bayern Munich, who saw Niklas Sule join rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea were also interested in signing De Ligt. They were even ready to offer forward Timo Werner to Juventus in a player-plus-cash deal for the centre-back.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich unlikely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will not be signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portuguese has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford due to a lack of Champions League football for the 2022-23 season. His agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly but they won't be signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Romelu Lukaku left the Blues this summer after just one year at the club to re-join Inter Milan on loan. Thomas Tuchel's side then signed forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, as per GOAL, Bayern Munich are also unwilling to sign Ronaldo this summer. The club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic recently stated:

“I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us.”

Bayern Munich are set to lose striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer. The Bavarians earlier signed forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

