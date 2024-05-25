Bayern Munich board blame Manchester United following failed effort to keep Thomas Tuchel - Reports

Bayern Munich's board is reportedly convinced that Manchester United are responsible for Thomas Tuchel not negotiating with the former for a new deal. The news comes in light of the Guardian's exclusive reporting claiming the Red Devils will sack current manager Erik Ten Hag after the FA Cup final.

According to Sports Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern's board believe that Tuchel bowed out of negotiation talks for a new contract last week because he had already secured the managerial job at Manchester United.

Last Thursday (May 16), Tuchel was reportedly considering staying at Bayern for another season. However on Friday (May 17), he denied such claims in a press conference, confirming that he would be leaving at the end of the season. Tuchel has not officially confirmed his next destination.

However, with Erik Ten Hag reportedly set to leave the club, Tuchel is one of the top contenders to take over the managerial role at Old Trafford.

Who could replace Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United?

According to BBC Sport, Erik Ten Hag has not yet been informed of the club's decision regarding his future. Manchester United will conduct and official end-of-season review, after which a final decision about the Dutchman's future at the club will be made.

However, the Red Devils have reportedly already considered a number of candidates as his potential successor. The Guardian reports that Thomas Tuchel, ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenna and current England manager Gareth Southgate are prime candidates to replace Ten Hag.

Among them, McKenna is a top candidate for both Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, following the departure of Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi respectively. Tuchel seems to be the best placed candidate as per the Guardian, although Manchester United have also held talks with Pochettino's entourage.

It is understood that United want to focus on the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday (May 25). Should United lose the final, they will miss out on much-desired European qualification. The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League this season, marking their lowest finish since 1990.

The new technical director, Jason Wilcox, is reportedly looking for a profile that suits the club's philosophy and style of play. It will be interesting to see who replaces Ten Hag should he be sacked.