Bayern Munich chief breaks silence on signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a stunning move to Bayern Munich. However, the Bundesliga club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has refused to confirm the rumor.

Rudiger has his contract expiring at the end of the season and Chelsea are looking to keep him at the club. They have offered him a new long-term deal, but the German is yet to pen the contract.

Bayern Munich have been linked with the Chelsea defender, with several reports claiming that Rudiger is the German side's top target. However, Salihamidzic has refused to comment, adding that it is 'not okay' to speak about players not at Allianz Arena.

In this regard, he told DAZN:

"It's not okay when we talk about players who are with other clubs. Julian said that about him in the press conference, but he's a coach who sees a lot of players – so why shouldn't he rate an international and speak about his strengths?

"We are really well filled in the centre-back position," he added. "We have strengthened ourselves very well and brought in a top player in Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez is here, Tanguy Nianzou is there, Benjamin Pavard can also play inside – we really are very, very well staffed."

Antonio Rudiger hailed as Chelsea's best center-back

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has hailed Antonio Rudiger as the best center-back at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over. The German was almost sold by Frank Lampard last summer, but the sacking of the club legend saw the fortunes change. The Blues now want him to remain for a longer period.

"Since Tuchel has come, I think he's arguably been the best centre-back," Ferdinand said. "I think him and [Ruben] Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense. Under Frank, it was evident he wasn't Frank's cup of tea. He didn't really like him. There was rumours there were trying to put him in the market to be sold."

Chelsea face Juventus this week in the Champions League before hosting Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

