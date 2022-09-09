Bayern Munich great Javi Martinez says PSG star's 'crazy' penis size should be 'exposed somewhere'

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez has claimed that former teammate Renato Sanches' penis size is crazy and that it deserves acknowledgement.

Sanches recently became a Paris Saint-Germain player, joining from LOSC Lille for £13.5 million.

However, before the Portuguese midfielder moved to Ligue 1 he had been plying his trade at Bayern Munich alongside Martinez.

Sanches was unconvincing during his spell at the Allianz Arena, making 53 appearances, scoring two goals and creating three assists.

The former Swansea City midfielder failed to impress on the pitch but in the dressing room, he was certainly catching his teammates' eyes.

Martinez has commented on his former teammate's manhood in an interview with MostopapiTV back in February, saying:

“At Bayern, Renato Sanches was crazy. I don’t look at them in the dressing room either. Renato Sanches’ penis should be exposed somewhere.”

Sanches has started life at the Parc des Princes with one goal in his first six appearances.

However, he has picked up an adductor injury which is set to keep him sidelined for PSG's next three fixtures.

The midfielder looks likely to be part of Fernando Santos' Portuguese national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in two months' time.

He has 37 international caps to his name, scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, Martinez is currently playing for Qatari side Qatar SC after leaving Bayern last summer.

He made 268 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 14 goals whilst contributing 11 assists. The Spaniard lifted the Bundesliga title on nine occasions.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Martinez compares himself to Erling Haaland

Martinez makes hilarious comparison to Haaland

Martinez's interview was an intriguing insight into the Spanish midfielder's sex life as he went on to compare himself to Manchester City hitman Haaland when under the sheets.

The Spaniard said:

"You are going to allow me to use a simile, to compare myself with my footballer self. I am a footballer who always gives everything, until the referee whistles, always at full throttle. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining, cold, hot, bleeding."

He added,

“Physically, a 10. Technically, a 6.5-7. Finishing, a 10 -- I have a lot of goals. I’m Erling Haaland.”

Martinez must be doing something right if he is comparing himself to Haaland, who has made a scintillating start to the season.

The Norweigan is flourishing in Pep Guardiola's side, having joined from Bayern Munich's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund for £54 million.

Haaland has managed 12 goals in eight appearances for City and is wowing fans with his extraordinary presence up front.

