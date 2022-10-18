Julian Nagelsmann names 2 players who should have won Kopa Trophy ahead of Barcelona wonderkid Gavi

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has named two players who deserved the Kopa Trophy ahead of Barcelona wonderkid Gavi in his opinion.

The Barcelona wonderkid won the prestigious individual award which is given to the best under-21 player on the planet.

The Spain international staved off heated competition from several top youngsters from all across Europe to be crowned the Kopa Trophy winner.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga finished second. Bayern Munich prodigy Jamal Musiala and Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham came third and fourth, respectively. Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes rounded off the top five.

However, Bayern boss Nagelsmann has insisted that both Musiala and Bellingham would have been more worthy winners than Gavi.

Nagelsmann has claimed that Gavi is an immensely talented player with plenty of fighting spirit but Musiala and Bellingham had better seasons.

While addressing the press ahead of Bayern's DFB Pokal game against Augsburg, he said, as quoted by Sport 1:

“You wear club glasses. In my eyes, however, Musiala and Bellingham have had a better season than the winner, Gavi, who is also doing well."

"He's a very good player who I think is highly talented. A toxic player. He brings a certain terrier component with him. He made many games for Barcelona."

Nagelsmann has claimed that he cannot pick a winner between Musiala and Bellingham but they both fared better than the winner. He added:

"It's neck and neck for Jude and Jamal. You have to decide that individually."

"I don't think it would be undeserved for any of the three, but Gavi is also an outstanding player. In my opinion, Jamal and Jude played a better season."

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have future superstars in their hands in Gavi and Musiala respectively

It is quite difficult to argue that Barcelona teenager Gavi was not a worthy winner of the prestigious Kopa Trophy.

However, it is also true that there were several other candidates who were equally deserving, if not more.

Bayern Munich have unearthed a gem in Musiala who continues to impress on a weekly basis and that too in a range of positions.

B/R Football @brfootball



2022: Gavi wins the Kopa trophy



2021: Pedri wins the Kopa Trophy2022: Gavi wins the Kopa trophy 2021: Pedri wins the Kopa Trophy 2022: Gavi wins the Kopa trophy 🔴🔵 https://t.co/XNCN9GNb0l

Gavi and Musiala are already key players for their respective clubs and are expected to remain so for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Bellingham and Camavinga would also have been worthy winners of the trophy.

The final 10-man ranking of the Kopa Trophy is a clear indication that we have plenty of talented young players at our disposal.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes