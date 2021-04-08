Bayern Munich sporting director confirms Jerome Boateng can leave this summer amid Arsenal and Chelsea links

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the club will not be renewing Jerome Boateng's contract, amidst links with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Salihamidzic stated this prior to the Germans' UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking to Sky Sports via Bundesliga News, he said:

"That was a joint decision of the club's management and the coach was also involved in it. I explained it to Jerome, and he was very understanding."

This could pave the way for Arsenal and Chelsea to make a move for the 32-year-old, with the two London clubs having been linked with him.

A move to London will represent a return to the Premier League for Boateng, who spent one season in the colors of Manchester City. He made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Etihad outfit before signing for Bayern Munich in 2011.

Boateng's time in Germany has been littered with success. He played a key role in helping Bayern Munich to several major trophies, including eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and two continental trebles.

Success has also been attained on the international stage with Germany, for whom he has made 78 appearances and played a key role in the 2014 World Cup triumph.

Boateng will, however, depart Bayern Munich at the expiration of his contract in the summer, and there will be no shortage of suitors, owing to his vast experience at the highest level.

Arsenal and Chelsea could turn to Jerome Boateng as an option in defense

Arsenal and Chelsea might need defensive reinforcement

Arsenal could be in the market for a new center-back, with several of the options in the current first team either out on loan or not up to par.

The Gunners could thus be tempted by the prospect of signing a proven and experienced player to offer guidance to the younger defenders in the fold.

However, seeing as David Luiz currently fits this description, it might not be feasible for Mikel Arteta to sanction the purchase of another similar defender.

Another potential stumbling block could be Boateng's weekly wages, which are speculated to be in the region of £210,000. It is highly unlikely that Arsenal will pay such wages, having been burned in the recent past by such deals.

For Chelsea, the future of Thiago Silva remains in the air. Although Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on extending the Brazilian's stay at Stamford Bridge, a failure to agree new terms would leave a void in the heart of defense.

This is where Jerome Boateng could come in. Having spent the majority of his career in the Bundesliga, he might not be too unfamiliar with Tuchel's tactical demands.