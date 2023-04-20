Bayern Munich star dodges question on potential Liverpool move after UCL elimination against Manchester City

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch reportedly dodged a question about a potential transfer to Liverpool following his team's UEFA Champions League elimination against Manchester City.

The Bavarian giants drew the second leg of the quarterfinals 1-1 on Tuesday (April 19) but lost the tie 4-1 on aggregate. Gravenberch did not manage to play a single minute in either leg.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer after failing to nail down a position in Bayern Munich's starting XI. His 27 appearances across competitions this season have amounted to just 712 minutes of action.

After the game, Gravenberch was asked about a potential switch to Anfield at the end of the season. As per BILD (h/t Metro), he refused to be drawn into answering the question.

The Dutchman was close to following Erik ten Hag to Manchester United last summer but ended up joining Bayern Munich instead. He cost the Bavarian giants €18.5 million in transfer fees and signed a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have already contacted Gravenberch's agent. However, Thomas Tuchel is apparently reluctant to part with him. Liverpool's need for a new midfielder is well-known at this point.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner could leave as free agents this summer. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho Tavares, meanwhile, have been out of form for large parts of the season.

Bayern Munich levied record fine on former Liverpool star following Leroy Sane confrontation

Sadio Mane is said to have punched Leroy Sane in the face after Bayern Munich's first-leg 3-0 loss against Bayern Munich on April 11.

The former Liverpool winger was reportedly fined £350,000 and received a one-match suspension for his actions. The fine, according to Bayern expert Florian Plettenberg (h/t Planet Sport), was the highest in the history of the club.

Mane was left out of his team's 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Hoffenheim on April 15. He was left on the bench against Manchester City in the return leg but came on for Sane in the 64th minute of the game.

As per Plettenberg, the Senegal international doesn't fit into Thomas Tuchel's plans. The German tactician replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern's head coach last month.

In an interview with Sky Germany, Plettenberg said:

"From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn't fit his system. This is my information. The player is seen very critically internally."

Mane, 31, played as a winger in his heyday but has shifted to a more central role in recent years given his pace and stamina have taken a hit with age.

