Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich chooses between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Bayern Munich midfielder has shared his take on the debate between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The battle to usurp Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's throne has somewhat stagnated after the emergence of Mbappe and Haaland. The youngsters have successfully established themselves as the next 'big two' of football and have divided fans across the world.

However, Bayern Munich's Kimmich seems to have a clear mind when it comes to choosing between the two attacking prodigies. In a recent Bundesliga promotional stint, the German midfielder was asked to make a selection between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Kimmich did not waste any time in making his stance clear, opting for the Paris Saint-Germain forward over the Norwegian youngster (via GOAL).

Kimmich faced off against Kylian Mbappe in last season's UEFA Champions League, coming out on top in the Round of 16 stage. His Bayern side was able to inflict a 3-0 aggregate defeat on PSG, with the Frenchman failing to score in both legs.

Bayern Munich were then matched up against eventual champions Manchester City in the quarter-final, eventually losing the tie 4-1 on aggregate. Erling Haaland netted twice, scoring once in both legs as his side recorded a historic victory over the Bavarians.

Nevertheless, the result of the two bouts did little to sway Kimmich's opinion, who seemingly prefers Mbappe over his counterpart. The former RB Leipzig man also expressed his views on some other players. He chose former teammate Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez over Miroslav Klose and Andres Iniesta respectively.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland had a stellar 2022-23 campaign

Many believe that the young duo will dominate Europe for years to come. This statement gained substantial evidence through their stellar performances in the past season.

Debuting for Manchester City, Erling Haaland took to the Premier League as a duck to water after arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. In his maiden campaign, the 23-year-old forward bagged 36 goals in just 35 appearances. As a result, he shattered Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.

Under Pep Guardiola's guidance, the Norwegian striker was able to achieve the European treble in his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, was once again the most effective player in Ligue 1, netting 29 times in 34 games as PSG romped to their 11th league title. The 24-year-old attacker saved his best for the most prestigious competition in football, single-handedly taking France to the final of the 2022 World Cup. He won the Golden Boot, scoring eight goals.

His exploits, however, could not overshadow the resurgent Argentina, who beat the Blues in the final on penalties, earning Lionel Messi his first World Cup title.