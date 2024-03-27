Bayern Munich star reaches agreement to leave club in the summer amid interest from Manchester City - Reports

According to Nacional (via Football365), Joshua Kimmich has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to leave the club at the end of the season. The German midfielder has been heavily linked to reigning UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City.

The Cityzens want to bolster their midfield this summer, with Kalvin Philips expected to depart the club. Bringing in Joshua Kimmich would make sense for the Pep Guardiola-led side as he can perform in a number of positions, including at right-back.

The 29-year-old midfielder is under contract with the German club through the summer of 2025, which means that any team interested will need to pay a fee to the Bavarians.

Per Football365, it could cost Manchester City around €65 million to land Joshua Kimmich, whose market value is €60 million.

Manchester City not the only team interested in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich

Manchester City aren't the only team that have shown interest in signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich. According to Caught Offside, Liverpool and Barcelona are also in the race to land the German midfielder.

"Arguably the most concerning potential exit for Bayern is Joshua Kimmich, who has endured a tough season and is heading into the final year of his contract. Bayern’s new director of sport, Max Eberl, will hold talks with the player. Kimmich is open to moving to the Premier League. Manchester City are exploring a move for him and believe he could gel well with Rodri. Liverpool have also been linked but there’s nothing advanced there to date. Barcelona are another club long-linked with Kimmich," Ben Jacobs of Caught Offside wrote (via Football365).

Per the same report, Manchester City remain the frontrunners to sign Kimmich and pair him with Rodri, bolstering their midfield.

Kimmich has played 31 games across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing eight assists. The German midfielder has his sights set on the season finale with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians trail Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in the Bundesliga, while they will play Arsenal in mid-April for a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.