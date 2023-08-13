Bayern Munich star rejects chance to join Barcelona this summer - Reports

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has rejected the chance to join Barcelona during this summer's transfer window, according to El Nacional. The Catalan club had set their sights on the German forward as a potential addition to their attacking lineup after the departure of Ousmane Dembele was confirmed.

Gnabry's name had prominently featured on Joan Laporta's agenda, with the Barcelona president keen on reinforcing the team's offensive prowess. However, Barca's hopes were dashed as Gnabry swiftly dismissed the possibility of leaving Bayern Munich. Despite facing heightened competition for playing time due to the arrival of Harry Kane, Gnabry remains steadfast in his commitment to the German club led by Thomas Tuchel.

While the allure of playing at Camp Nou was tempting, Gnabry's allegiance to Bayern proved unshakable. He believes in the team's potential to regain lost momentum and aims to contend for the Champions League title this season. Consequently, Gnabry did not even entertain the proposal presented by Mateu Alemany and Deco, both of whom attempted to entice him with offers to switch to Barca.

Gnabry's happiness at Allianz Arena is evident, and he remains skeptical about Xavi Hernandez's developing project at Barcelona. The ongoing construction phase of the team's development and his reservations about the proposal led him to decline the offer without hesitation.

This resolute decision is further emphasized by Gnabry's instruction to his agent to disregard any incoming offers, including those from Saudi Arabia, where he also has admirers. As a result, Bayern Munich's coach, Thomas Tuchel, can breathe a sigh in relief, knowing that the versatile forward is firmly committed to the Bavarian squad.

With the Gnabry option out of contention, Barca face the challenge of finding an alternative to fill the void left by Dembele's departure to Paris Saint-Germain. While another Bayern Munich star, Leroy Sane, emerges as a more realistic choice, the club's leadership under Laporta and Xavi continues deliberating over their preferences for the ideal player profile to strengthen their squad.

Al Hilal advances Neymar Jr deal; loan to Barcelona ruled out - Reports

Al Hilal Football Club remain actively engaged in negotiations with former Barcelona and PSG forward Neymar Jr for a potential transfer, with talks now advancing to crucial stages.

Despite recent speculation, it's important to note that there is no consideration for a loan arrangement from Al Hilal to Barca, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano said:

''Al Hilal are working on Neymar Jr deal even today. Negotiations are underway and progressing to crucial stages with all parties involved. Understand there’s NO chance for loan from Hilal to Barcelona despite recent news. Not even a possibility.''

This update quashes hopes of a loan move for the Brazilian star back to Barca, emphasizing that discussions are focused on a potential permanent deal with Al Hilal. The football world awaits further developments on this intriguing transfer saga.